WASHINGTON, D.C. — Import cargo volume at the nation’s major retail container ports is expected to see a final surge and set a new monthly record in October as the holiday season approaches, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates. “Increasing congestion at the nation’s ports as well as the ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Ben Hackett
Tag Archives: Ben Hackett
Retailers' concerns mount over expired longshoremen's contract
WASHINGTON — Retailers concerned by the lack of a West Coast longshoremen’s contract will continue to bring merchandise into the country at above-average levels this month but volume will drop from the record set in August, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates. “The negotiations have made progress and ...Read More »