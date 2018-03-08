At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Ben Williams
BEN WILLIAMS — Dissecting the December 2017 U.S. Supreme Court Travel Ban Order
When Hawaii-based U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson issued his short-lived October 17, 2017 U.S.-wide restraining order of President Trump's September 24, 2017 Proclamation 9645 (sometimes called the "third travel ban"), the lifetime Article III appointee felt compelled to lead with injudicious humor: "Professional athletes mirror the federal government in this respect: they operate within a set of rules, and
BEN WILLIAMS — The U.S. Supreme Court Mississippi flag order that wasn't
Marshall Ramsey's September 3 cartoon, depicting Governor Bryant as a Confederate soldier writing home about defending the flag on order of the "Yankee Supreme Court," is quite clever and well-drawn. The immensely-talented cartoonist is a credit to the State of Mississippi. This particular cartoon, however, may perpetuate recent indistinct and misleading news reports. Counter to published reports in various news
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701: The Passing of LIBOR
The death knell for LIBOR officially sounded on July 27, 2017, when the UK's Financial Conduct Authority broadcast it would cease maintenance of the internationally-used interest rate benchmark beyond December 31, 2021. The surprise announcement was surprising only as to the timing of the press release and the sunset date. The Wall Street Journal dissed the rate back in 2008
BEN WILLIAMS — The one U.S. Supreme Court opinion to read in 2017
The U.S. Supreme Court's regular term ended Friday, June 30, 2017, and the nine lifetime Justices began their summer recesses. A vacant seat and a perceived 4-4 ideological split clouded expectations in October when the court term began. Six months into the session, Justice Gorsuch joined the bench in a televised swearing-in ceremony conducted by swing-vote Justice Kennedy at the
BEN WILLIAMS — A cocktail party guide to Constitutional Law
Let's face it. The last time you studied constitutional law, marriage probably involved opposite genders. With the Donald in office and Anderson Cooper fulminating, we could all use a refresher on Con Law if for no other reason than to impugn the media's talking heads and occasionally float a zinger at a cocktail party. The Backdrop. The perfervid Declaration
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The powerless power of attorney
The long-awaited closing date on the $21.5million commercial construction loan is finally here. Construction projects involve numerous moving parts. By the time a loan closing occurs, the out-of-pocket developer on the project awaits a hefty advance. The borrower, a Mississippi limited liability company, has two members – one of whom serves as the managing member. The managing member is present
BEN WILLIAMS — Gorsuch: The one Protestant
On April 10, 2017, the unorthodox 6-year, 11-month, 21-day drought of a Protestant on the U.S. Supreme Court presumably ended. With his English wife of 20 years by his side and left hand resolutely on the family NIV Study Bible, Neil Gorsuch accepted the second lifetime appointment of his brief forty-nine year life. I say "presumably" because the country's first
BEN WILLIAMS — A primer on the nuclear option
What with all the jabber about the possibility of U.S. Senate Republicans exercising the "nuclear option," an abbreviated primer on the parliamentary procedure seems appropriate. Senate Rules & Cloture: Yes, the French have a word for everything. As the self-proclaimed "world's greatest deliberative body," the 100-person U.S. Senate has long prided itself on allowing unlimited debate. If a senator desired
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Michael Lewis' new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The book underscores our defective reasoning process that routinely (1) underestimates uncertainty, (2) places too much weight on limited observations, and (3) ignores biases. With those caveats in mind, we guesstimate the outlook for commercial finance