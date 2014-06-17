E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: bicycle

Tag Archives: bicycle

Natchez Trace officials warn of dogs following cyclist's attack

June 17, 2014 Leave a comment

Bicyclists using a stretch of the Natchez Trace in the Madison area have more to look out for than just vehicular traffic, and this hazard really bites. Yesterday morning, a 64-year-old bicyclist was attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near mile marker 113.5 on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The cyclist was traveling southbound when he stated that a ...

Read More »

Trail reaches southern terminal, but project not finished

Megan Wright January 4, 2013 Leave a comment

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI — Tanglefoot Trail has reached its southern terminal, but work on the project is not finished. The leveling and grading is complete with the trail bed ready for crews to start laying asphalt as soon as weather and new year allow. “They have laid the limestone and gotten the surface ready for the asphalt which is the next ...

Read More »