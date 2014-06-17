Bicyclists using a stretch of the Natchez Trace in the Madison area have more to look out for than just vehicular traffic, and this hazard really bites. Yesterday morning, a 64-year-old bicyclist was attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near mile marker 113.5 on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The cyclist was traveling southbound when he stated that a ...Read More »
Trail reaches southern terminal, but project not finished
NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI — Tanglefoot Trail has reached its southern terminal, but work on the project is not finished. The leveling and grading is complete with the trail bed ready for crews to start laying asphalt as soon as weather and new year allow. “They have laid the limestone and gotten the surface ready for the asphalt which is the next ...Read More »