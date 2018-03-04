Well, here we go again. State Sen. Chris McDaniel has again anointed himself as the conservative messiah sent to save us from a successful incumbent U.S. Senator. Most will remember the nasty and controversial campaign McDaniel waged four years ago to unseat Sen. Thad Cochran. As described by the Biloxi Sun-Herald, “that GOP primary race dominated the media and ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Mississippi’s seniority clout looks to dwindle
Powerful seniority has given small, rural Mississippi significant clout in Congress. That clout looks to dwindle sooner than expected. Since 1940, the state has elected and re-elected U.S. Senators and Representatives for multiple decades to allow them to accrete seniority. For example, Rep. Jamie Whitten served 53 years, Bill Colmer 39 years, John Rankin 32 years, and Tom Abernethy
BILL CRAWFORD — Local government at risk from online sales, store closings
Stagnant tax policies and anti-tax fervor coupled with the Legislature's inattention to changing business patterns will play havoc with local government financing over the coming years. Here's the backdrop. Municipal finances depend heavily on sales taxes that the state collects and shares with communities where the sales occur. Growing online sales by Amazon, Wal-Mart, and other major retailers
BILL CRAWFORD – New Year Economy Pivotal for Republican Leaders
The New Year promises to be a pivotal year for Republican leaders in Mississippi. With "job creation" tax cuts in place at both the state and federal levels, voters will be looking for Mississippi's moribund economy to take off But, that's not what Mississippi's state economist Dr. Darrin Webb forecasts. "Mississippi's growth will not catch the national growth" in the
BILL CRAWFORD — The real stuff of Christmas
Christmas morning for the kids is such a happy time as they exclaim over all kinds of stuff under ornamented trees or poking out of stuffed stockings. The Christmas season is a miraculous time for retailers. More and more businesses are saved by shoppers buying Christmas stuff every year. Of course, the real miracle of Christmas is not
BILL CRAWFORD — Early interventions could lift Mississippi off bottom
What one thing could Mississippi do to have a more competitive workforce, a healthier population, more college graduates, fewer welfare mothers, better school performance, fewer special needs children, less drug usage and pay for itself seven times over? Improve cognitive development in at-risk children right from birth. Sound too good to be true? Science says otherwise. It
BILL CRAWFORD — Will Republicans fumble the ball to Chuck and Nancy?
Despite Republican leaders' wayward fall from debt frugality into tax cut frivolity, shifting teams now to Chuck and Nancy would be a fiscal calamity. "Chuck and Nancy" is a Trump euphemism for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Republicans deserve criticism for abandoning their long held top priority to reduce deficits
BILL CRAWFORD: Graham’s “We know what to do” is not what they’re doing
Once upon a time balancing the budget and lowering the national debt were top Republican priorities. Over two decades ago Newt Gingrich led a GOP revolution to do just that. Our own Sen. Roger Wicker, then in the House, signed on to Gingrich's "contract for America." Back then, in 1994, the debt totaled $4.7 trillion. In July 2009, then
BILL CRAWFORD: Stark health needs get little attention from state leaders
Have Mississippi leaders become so accustomed to bottom national rankings that they don't care anymore? Take health rankings for example. Mississippi has ranked among the bottom three since 1990. You know it's bad when the Mississippi State Department of Health posts on its web site, "Mississippi ranks last, or close to last, in almost every leading health outcome."
BILL CRAWFORD: Reeves’ fiscal plan risky for teachers and retirees
State economist Darrin Webb projects state general fund revenues will fall for the third consecutive year. That's unusual. According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, declines of just two years in a row "have only occurred four previous times since 1970." Jeff Amy with the Associated Press in an excellent analysis of the Mississippi's economy said, "State spending this year