By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi’s beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do,” said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf ...Read More »
Gilich wants to transform Point Cadet into tourist destination
By LISA MONTI Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is putting together a partnership to help plan the transformation of vacant green space adjacent to the Point Cadet Marina into a collection of new tourist-friendly marine-related attractions. Among the improvements Gilich envisions is expanding the Gulf Coast Research Lab’s pier, where research vessels dock, to allow oystermen to offload their ...Read More »
Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner
A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds. Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee. Curea ...Read More »
Hotel hit by Hurricane Nate will reopen half of rooms Sunday
A Mississippi hotel damaged by Hurricane Nate will reopen half its rooms Sunday. Margaritaville Resort Biloxi spokesman Cono Carana tells news outlets that the storm damaged elevators and escalators. Hotel officials estimate $7.5 million in damage. Carana says two elevators will be repaired, and the hotel will reopen 170 rooms. Its restaurants, rooftop water park and large entertainment center also ...Read More »
Biloxi firm Machado Patano to revive Katrina eyesore for its new headquarters
By JULIA MILLER Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fo Fo” Gillich’s vision of a revitalized downtown has taken another step foward with the announcement of Machado Patano and M | P Design Group’s plans to renovate a 21,000 square-foot warehouse across from MGM Park. Jamie Barhanovich, Machado Patano’s business manager, said current plans are to relocate both the engineering firm Machado Patano, ...Read More »
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon gearing up for second annual race
By ALEXIS WILLIAMS With just over three months to go before the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, organizers, endurance runners and first-time racers are all preparing for the second annual event, which will be held the weekend of Dec. 8-10. Race director Jonathan “Juba” Dziuba and his team felt the Gulf of Mexico and beach-lined stretch of Highway 90 from Pass ...Read More »
BRINGING BILOXI BACK — City leaders hope their proposed 5-year plan will revitalize downtown area
By JULIA MILLER For more than 50 years, downtown Biloxi has been facing a decline. Led by Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, the city has partnered with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to reverse that path with the hope that a revitalization of downtown will lead to economic growth for the area. “The goals, incentives, tasks and projects ...Read More »
Biloxi giving downtown icon a facelift
By JULIA MILLER Biloxi is hoping to give its downtown area a facelift, and it’s starting by restoring Saenger Theatre and Community Center to its former glory. Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich believes this project will be an economic boon to the area. He is so passionate about the project that he even held his recent swearing-in at the theater ...Read More »
Wylie recognized as outstanding volunteer
Patrick Wylie, who has volunteered for a host of activities and helped raise hundred of thousands of dollars to assist those affected by multiple sclerosis, has been named as Biloxi’s Distinguished Volunteer of the Year. Wylie, an economic development project manager at Mississippi Power, is a Biloxi Main Street Board member, serving as the economic vitality chair and always volunteering ...Read More »