Forman Perry Watkins Krutz & Tardy LLP has announced the signing of Bo Wallace, former Ole Miss quarterback, as a client of the firm’s Sports Representation practice group. Wallace leaves Ole Miss as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in school history, tallying three wins over Top-10 teams, leading the Rebels to three bowl games and an AP Poll ranking as high ...Read More »
Fan voting opens for first time in Conerly Trophy history
JACKSON — Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace and Mississippi State offensive guard Gabe Jackson lead a list of 10 nominees for the 2013 C Spire Conerly Trophy, which annually honors the top college football player in the Magnolia State. Wallace, who hopes to be the first back-to-back winner of the award, and Jackson, who would to be the first offensive ...Read More »