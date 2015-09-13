He is not a serious person,” said Zbigniew Brzezinski. Who was he speaking of — Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, or Donald Trump? Brzezinski is a serious person. The former advisor to Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter and international relations realist played key roles in major international events such as the normalization of relations with China, the second Strategic Arms ...Read More »
Speakes, former Reagan press secretary, dies at Delta home
CLEVELAND — Larry Speakes, a native of Merigold and press secretary for President Ronald Reagan (1981-1987), died Jan. 10 at his home in Cleveland. Speakes began his long career in the newspaper business after graduating from the University of Mississippi. He served as editor of the Oxford Eagle in 1961 and as managing editor of the Bolivar Commercial from 1962-1966. From ...Read More »