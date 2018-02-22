Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, maintains that the new school funding formula being advocated by him and other members of the legislative leadership preserves the core tenets of the Mississippi Adequate Education program. Even Rebecca Sibilia, the chief executive officer of New Jersey-based EdBuild, who was paid $125,000 by the legislative leadership to develop a new funding formula, acknowledged ...Read More »
Lottery study panel set to dive deep on issue
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal The special committee formed by House Speaker Philip Gunn to study whether Mississippi should have a lottery will get down to the nitty gritty in its next, and perhaps last, meeting. The plan is for the next meeting to take place in October with a final report being compiled in November before the 2018
BOBBY HARRISON: Hosemann could be wild card in scripted race for governor
Most believe the script – as least for the lead actors – already has been written for the 2019 statewide elections. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves of Rankin County in suburban Jackson and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood of Houston in Northeast Mississippi will be the lead candidates for their respective parties for the open gubernatorial seat. There could be
BOBBY HARRISON: Federal lawsuit takes off where Initiative 42 failed
Will Bardwell of Jackson, a senior attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, is trying to do through an innovative lawsuit what voters narrowly rejected in 2015 – to amend the state Constitution to strengthen Mississippi's commitment to public education. The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in the Southern District of Mississippi, is not seeking any money, but
BOBBY HARRISON: Rules are made to be broken in the Legislature
A key deadline in the Mississippi legislative process occurs next Tuesday. It is the deadline for a bill to pass out of committee in the originating chamber. For instance, theoretically, for someone interested in the lottery, if a lottery bill does not pass out of committee in either the House or the Senate on Tuesday, the issue is dead for
BOBBY HARRISON: Legislature makes unusual constitutional argument
Granted, it is an arcane point, but the irony of the argument the legislative leadership – Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn – presented last week to the Mississippi Supreme Court cannot go without notice. For most of this year, the legislative leadership has been arguing against the citizen-sponsored education funding initiative that will be on the