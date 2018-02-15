By JACK WEATHERLY Brothers Suresh and Dinesh Chawla have applied for a tax rebate from the state that would account for nearly a third of the $20 million luxury hotel they are building in Cleveland. The brothers, who own 17 hotels in the Delta, applied for the tourism rebate on Dec. 28 to defray costs on the Scion West End ...Read More »
Another Mississippi city furls Confederate-themed state flag
Another Mississippi city will stop flying the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem that critics see as racist. Aldermen in Cleveland voted 3-2 Tuesday to remove the flag from display at City Hall, the police department and other municipal property. Two aldermen were absent. Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894 and it has the last
Invasive snakehead fish found for first time in Mississippi
An invasive fish has been documented for the first time in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says a northern snakehead was caught Monday in Lake Whittington in Bolivar County. Nathan Aycock, a fisheries biologist with the department, says Cleveland bow fishermen Brad Baugh and Bubba Steadman caught the snakehead in the oxbow lake. Aycock says the
PHIL HARDWICK — On being a Mississippi tourist at the Grammy Museum
My wife and I became Mississippi tourists on a recent Monday holiday and motored to the Delta town of Cleveland to check out the Mississippi Grammy Museum. We had been meaning to go since its opening in March of 2016. It is, after all, a national attraction in our own backyard. We were not disappointed, but what happened on the
Po’ Monkey’s will rock the house again
By JACK WEATHERLY If you drive down a country road a mile or so west of Merigold next summer you might hear some familiar sounds above the crunch of the gravel beneath your tires. Not large farm machinery in the distance working the Delta land. It won't be an illusion. It will be Po Monkey's Lounge, the world-famous sharecropper's shack turned into
Team Cleveland offers façade grants
Team Cleveland Main Street will offer four $500 matching façade grants with money raised from Cleveland Bites Food Festival. This is the third year Team Cleveland has offered façade grants. Over the last two years, Team Cleveland has provided façade grants for: Airport Grocery, Mosquito Burrito, Hey Joe's, Mississippi Grounds, Studio 230, Heidi's, and the Bolivar County Annex. "The façade
School desegregation accord reached in Mississippi district
A Mississippi Delta school district has agreed to a settlement in a long-running desegregation lawsuit, a lawyer said Monday evening. The Cleveland school board voted unanimously to accept a settlement, district lawyer Jamie Jacks said. The 3,500-student district had originally sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ruled in May that such
Trustees give final approval to Delta State tuition increase
Delta State University will raise the sticker price for students by 5 percent this fall. The College Board gave final approval Thursday to the plan to increase total tuition and fees from $6,418 to $6,733 at the 3,600-student university. Delta State charges Mississippi residents and out-of-state students the same price for tuition. The plans won initial approval in December, but
Cleveland hotel goes ‘grand’ after Trump visit
By JACK WEATHERLY Suresh Chawla was already thinking bigger. But when then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump personally encouraged him to 'think grand" that did it. And so the Lyric Hotel and Spa has grown to become the West End District. The Cleveland project was initially expected to cost about $8 million but it will now be $15 million, Chawla
CORRECTION: Cleveland School Board OKs alternate desegregation plan
KATE ROYALS, Mississippi Today The Cleveland School Board is expected to begin steps Monday to raise $3.65 million to build a new 9th grade wing and make other improvements to buildings as part of its plan to desegregate the school district. The school board called a special meeting Monday night to begin the process of borrowing money to pay for