Mississippi's Must Reads
AGC of Mississippi announces 2018 President and Board of Directors

MBJ Staff February 23, 2018 Leave a comment

Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport. Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors ...

School of Construction adds to Hall of Fame

MBJ Staff October 31, 2010 Leave a comment

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Construction honored three individuals and the state chapter of a national association for outstanding service in the field of construction at its Hall of Fame induction ceremony Oct. 8. The inductees include: Bobby Chain, owner of Chain Electric Co., former Hattiesburg mayor and Southern Miss alumnus; Brad Fountain, Southern Miss alumnus and president ...

Heiden & Garland named 'Corporate Star'

MBJ Staff December 21, 2009 Leave a comment

Heiden & Garland Inc., an independent insurance agency based in Flowood, was recently honored as the “Corporate Star” for its support of Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth at its annual awards luncheon at the Jackson Hilton.

