Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport. Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors ...