Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport. Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors ...Read More »
School of Construction adds to Hall of Fame
The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Construction honored three individuals and the state chapter of a national association for outstanding service in the field of construction at its Hall of Fame induction ceremony Oct. 8. The inductees include: Bobby Chain, owner of Chain Electric Co., former Hattiesburg mayor and Southern Miss alumnus; Brad Fountain, Southern Miss alumnus and president ...Read More »
Heiden & Garland named ‘Corporate Star’
Heiden & Garland Inc., an independent insurance agency based in Flowood, was recently honored as the “Corporate Star” for its support of Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth at its annual awards luncheon at the Jackson Hilton.Read More »
