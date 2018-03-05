Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorney Wendy R. Mullins of the Jackson office has been appointed to the Seed Fund Investment Board of Innovate Mississippi. Mullins will serve a three-year term along with six other entrepreneur board members. The Mississippi Seed Fund is managed by Innovate Mississippi, which provides high-tech, startup companies with access to pre-seed financing, early-stage risk capital and ...Read More »
J. Douglas Minor Jr. Appointed to ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that J. Douglas Minor Jr., a partner in the Jackson office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has been appointed to the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. The FJC evaluates the professional qualifications of all nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court, circuit courts of appeals, district courts ...Read More »
Bradley Partner W. Rodney Clement named to Who’s Who Legal: Real Estate 2017
W. Rodney Clement, a partner in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Jackson office, has been named by Who’s Who Legal: Real Estate 2017 as among the world’s leading real estate attorneys. Clement concentrates his practice in commercial real estate and secured transactions. Who’s Who nominees are selected based upon comprehensive, independent survey work with both general counsel and private practice ...Read More »
Cupples inducted as Fellow
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Margaret Oertling Cupples, the managing partner of the firm’s Jackson office, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation, which recognizes a lawyer’s excellence, as well as dedication and service to the public and profession. Cupples focuses her practice on civil appeals and commercial litigation. Her work ...Read More »
New partner at Bradley
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has elevated attorney Slates C. Veazey to partner at the firm’s Jackson office. Veazey represents clients in all types of litigation, with a particular emphasis on construction and insurance coverage disputes. His construction practice involves representing owners and general contractors in a variety of issues and projects, both public and private. He has experience managing ...Read More »
‘Philosophical’ differences lead to extensive departures at Forman Watkins
By TED CARTER Different “philosophical beliefs” and “strategic visions” have led to the departure of more than two dozen attorneys from law firm Forman Watkins & Krutz, including former partners Tom Tardy and Alan Perry. Tardy and more than 30 other attorneys who specialize in toxic tort and product liability litigation have left the firm headquartered in Jackson’s City ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER — Roy Campbell: Incoming president of the Mississippi Bar Association
Roy Campbell, partner with Jackson law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and incoming president of the Mississippi Bar Association, is a third generation lawyer who grew up in Greenville, Mississippi, took his law degree from the University of Mississippi, and has served in the law profession for over 38 years. Primarily a litigator, Roy has handled many high profile cases ...Read More »
Jack Wilson returns to Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP
Jack Wilson has rejoined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP’s Appellate Litigation Practice Group as a counsel in the Jackson office. Prior to rejoining the firm, Wilson served as chief counsel to Gov. Phil Bryant. He previously was an associate at the firm from 2009 to 2012. Wilson represents clients in a broad range of appellate and litigation cases in state ...Read More »
Kelly R. Blackwood named chair of the board of trustees of The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi
Kelly R. Blackwood, a senior attorney in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP’s Jackson office, has been named chair of the board of trustees of The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi. Blackwood has been a board member for The Nature Conservancy’s Mississippi chapter since 2011. A member of the firm’s Environmental and Litigation practice groups, Blackwood focuses her practice on regulatory and ...Read More »
Campbell named ‘All-Star’
Roy D. Campbell III, a partner in the Jackson office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, has been named to the 2013 BTI Client Service All-Stars list. The annual national ranking lists only those attorneys singled out, unprompted and by name, during extensive interviews with corporate counsel at the world’s largest organizations. Only 307 attorneys from around the United States ...Read More »