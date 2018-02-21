Mississippi has a bright-lights-big-city problem, with a significant numbers of college graduates earning their degrees in this mostly rural state and then departing for bigger paychecks and expanded cultural opportunities in Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and beyond. Not everybody packs the car and heads out once they have a diploma in hand. But brain drain is common enough that some policymakers ...Read More »
MASK: TEDx could be big for Jackson
By TIM MASK For the MBJ Any of you who are familiar with much of the work I do or the efforts in which I am involved know that I am a huge advocate of Mississippi. I see our potential and all the innovative aspects of our society and it gets me really excited about the future. I’m the first ...Read More »
BUSINESS PROFILE: Madison County Business League’s Collins brings people together through a variety of events
Born and raised in Pascagoula, Jan Collins remembers her younger years on the Coast with fondness. “The thing I loved most about growing up on the Coast was the lack of cliques,” she said. “Everybody had a sense of community, and we knew each other.” After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in marketing, Jan pursued ...Read More »
Tim Mask tries to stop the ‘brain drain’
Tim Mask is vice president of brand planning and development with Maris, West & Baker advertising. He is the founder of the Mississippi Brain Drain Commission, which is devoted to keeping Mississippi’s homegrown intellectual capital in Mississippi. Q — What is the mission of the Mississippi Brain Drain Commission? A — The direct mission of the Mississippi Brain Drain Commission ...Read More »
City launches first-ever summer internship program
GREENVILLE — The city of Greenville has launched its first internship program, set to begin this summer. The Go Greenville Summer Internship Program will offer college juniors, who graduated from a high school in Greenville, to intern with a Greenville business for 10 weeks this summer. Mayor Chuck Jordan said, “Not only will college students learn real-world experience, but the ...Read More »