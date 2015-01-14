HATTIESBURG — Two Hattiesburg City Council members say a judge’s order will compel Mayor Johnny DuPree to bring forward administrative appointments in a more timely fashion. Details of Judge L. Breland Hilburn’s ruling have not been released. In a brief announcement Tuesday, Breland wrote he had ordered Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree to “comply with his duties as mayor of the ...Read More »
Doctor accused of murder-for-hire plot hits another legal snag
A Greenwood doctor accused of attempting to have his ex-wife's divorce attorney murdered has hit another roadblock in his efforts to have the charges dismissed. A judge has denied renewed arguments by Dr. Arnold Smith that all investigative and police actions carried out by the Mississippi Attorney General's Office are unconstitutional. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Circuit Judge Breland Hilburn
Doctor accused of murder-for-hire wants judge removed from case
GREENWOOD — A Greenwood doctor charged in a murder-for-hire case is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove a judge appointed to preside over his case. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the latest twist in the case came after Judge Breland Hilburn denied another request to recuse himself and levied sanctions on Smith's attorney, William Bell. In Supreme Court documents,