Mississippi's Must Reads
Judge rules for Hattiesburg council in mayor's suit

January 14, 2015 Leave a comment

HATTIESBURG — Two Hattiesburg City Council members say a judge’s order will compel Mayor Johnny DuPree to bring forward administrative appointments in a more timely fashion. Details of Judge L. Breland Hilburn’s ruling have not been released. In a brief announcement Tuesday, Breland wrote he had ordered Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree to “comply with his duties as mayor of the ...

Doctor accused of murder-for-hire plot hits another legal snag

January 21, 2014 Leave a comment

A Greenwood doctor accused of attempting to have his ex-wife’s divorce attorney murdered has hit another roadblock in his efforts to have the charges dismissed. A judge has denied renewed arguments by Dr. Arnold Smith that all investigative and police actions carried out by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are unconstitutional. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Circuit Judge Breland Hilburn ...

Doctor accused of murder-for-hire wants judge removed from case

November 20, 2013 Leave a comment

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood doctor charged in a murder-for-hire case is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove a judge appointed to preside over his case. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the latest twist in the case came after Judge Breland Hilburn denied another request to recuse himself and levied sanctions on Smith’s attorney, William Bell. In Supreme Court documents, ...

