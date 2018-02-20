By JACK WEATHERLY C Spire publicly tested its 5G ultra-fast fixed-wireless technology on Tuesday, and brought along an FCC commissioner to cheer it on. Brendan Carr, is in the 3-2 Republican majority that overturned the Obama-era imposition of rules intended to ensure a level Internet playing field and protection of consumers. Instead, Carr has said, the opposite happened. Investment and ...Read More »
Windstream expands broadband in Mississippi
JACKSON — Windstream Communications Inc. is getting $917,403 to expand and support broadband to about 5,520 of its rural customers in Mississippi. The money from the Connect America Fund will allow Windstream to deliver broadband at speeds of at least 10 Mbps for downloads and 1 Mbps uploads to 2,760 rural homes and businesses in Mississippi where the cost of
Bryant announces broadband investment of $15M
GULFPORT — Gov. Phil Bryant is pledging $15 million for development of a broadband corridor along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Multiple news sources report Bryant made the announcement this week at a meeting of business and community leaders in Gulfport. Bryant says the money will come from BP and other companies responsible for 2010's Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Officials say
Fourth neighborhood in Starkville qualifies for C Spire's 1 Gdps service
STARKVILLE — Homeowner pre-registration exceeded the required threshold in a fourth area of the city of Starkville this week, helping it qualify for C Spire's 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home Internet service and related digital HD TV and home phone services. Starkville's Hiwassee fiberhood, which extends from the city center to the northern edge, reached its
City of Jackson, C Spire look to boost signup for Fiber to the Home service
JACKSON and RIDGELAND — The city of Jackson is upping its bid to bring 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) Fiber to the Home broadband Internet access from C Spire. Yesterday, municipal leaders and C Spire executives unveiled plans at a Convention Center news conference that promise to boost efforts to qualify more of the city's neighborhoods sooner for C Spire's
Ridgeland becomes first city to qualify three areas for C Spire service
The city of Ridgeland's homeowner pre-registration exceeded the required threshold in a third area of the city and has qualified for C Spire's 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home Internet service and related digital TV and home phone services. Ridgeland's Highland Colony North fiberhood, which includes The Township, Canterberry, Winrush, Carlton Park, Old Agency Village, Rolling Meadows,
C Spire begins Fiber to the Home construction in Quitman
QUITMAN — C Spire's plans to offer consumer broadband Internet service in Quitman and eight other Mississippi cities moved a step closer to reality with the start of construction this week on its ultra-high speed 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) Fiber to the Home initiative. C Spire crews began installing fiber optic cable in Quitman this week. Quitman is the
C Spire drops New York ad firm, chooses Ramey Agency
A Mississippi telecommunications company went looking for a new advertising agency, and it didn't have to look far to find its firm. The Ramey Agency, a brand strategy and marketing communications firm headquartered in Jackson, has been tapped as the lead creative agency for Ridgeland-based C Spire, replacing Young & Rubicam New York. "We have long admired C Spire as
C Spire's fiber to home program gets recognition
RIDGELAND — C Spire's ultra-high speed 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home initiative in Mississippi has been selected by Broadband Communities for a 2014 Cornerstone Award. C Spire executives were honored during a special awards program attended by over 1,000 broadband industry leaders at the 2014 Broadband Communities Summit in Austin, Texas. Presented annually since 2004, the
Another fiberhood meets C Spire's pre-registration criteria
RIDGELAND — C Spire reports that homeowner pre-registration exceeded the required threshold in a second area of the city of Ridgeland over the weekend — helping it qualify for the company's 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home Internet service and related digital TV and home phone services. Ridgeland's Old Agency East fiberhood, which includes the Dinsmor and