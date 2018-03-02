E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Brown Mitchell & Alexander Inc.

Tag Archives: Brown Mitchell & Alexander Inc.

Wyatt Peterson joins Brown, Mitchell, & Alexander, Inc.

MBJ Staff March 2, 2018 Leave a comment

Wyatt Peterson has joined Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., as an Engineer Intern in its Gulfport office. Peterson obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the Mississippi State University in December 2017. He participated in the Engineering Cooperative Education Program during his studies at MSU and worked for BMA as an Engineering Co-Op in 2016 and 2017. Wyatt is ...

Read More »

Peterson joins BMA team

MBJ Staff February 16, 2018 Leave a comment

Wyatt Peterson has joined Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. as an Engineer Intern in its Gulfport office. Peterson recently obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the Mississippi State University. He participated in the Engineering Cooperative Education Program, worked for BMA as an Engineering Co-Op in 2016 and 2017. He is from Hancock County. With offices in Gulfport, Biloxi ...

Read More »

Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. survey team obtains the latest drone pilot certification

MBJ Staff June 2, 2017 Leave a comment

Mark Otto, P.S., and Tim Adams from Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc.’s survey team and Lucas Lizana, Project Engineer, have each obtained the Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for flying a Unmanned Aircraft System, (also known as a drone) for commercial purposes, allowing BMA to add “Drone” services to the engineering firm’s technologies offered. BMA ...

Read More »

BMA makes staff moves

MBJ Staff April 5, 2013 Leave a comment

Brown, Mitchell & Alexander Inc. recently welcomed Chandra Nicholson, P.E., to the staff of BMA, Nicholson joins the firm as a professional engineer in the Biloxi office. She received her bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University in 1995 as well as earned her MBA from William Carey College in 2005. Also, BMA has promoted Benjamin ...

Read More »