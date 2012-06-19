E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: budget proposal

Tag Archives: budget proposal

Officials lobbying School Board for tax increase to meet budget

Megan Wright June 19, 2012 Leave a comment

PURVIS — The Lamar County School District is asking for a millage increase to balance its budget for the 2012-13 school year. The Hattiesburg American reports Superintendent Ben Burnett and district CFO Jennifer Hession presented the proposed budget to the Lamar County School Board yesterday. The school district’s proposed budget is $77.8 million, up from last year’s budget of $73 ...

Read More »

Air Force's proposed budget means job losses at Keesler, Key

Megan Wright March 8, 2012 Leave a comment

BILOXI and MERIDIAN — The Air Force’s latest budget proposal would eliminate the 917th Fighter Group, a unit of 409 part-time reservists and 171 full-time technicians, at Barksdale Air Force Base. The cuts would take effect by the end of next year on the unit’s 50th anniversary. The Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse is not slated for any Air ...

Read More »

Bryant's budget proposal calls for spending cuts, more rainy day money

Megan Wright February 1, 2012 Leave a comment

JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant proposed yesterday to cut state spending by $26 million to $5.49 billion in 2013 while also insisting on building $100 million in state reserves. The newly inaugurated Republican summarized his first budget as a “lot of cuts,” saying he won’t raise taxes and that state revenues have yet to recover from the recession. “I tell ...

Read More »