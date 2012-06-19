PURVIS — The Lamar County School District is asking for a millage increase to balance its budget for the 2012-13 school year. The Hattiesburg American reports Superintendent Ben Burnett and district CFO Jennifer Hession presented the proposed budget to the Lamar County School Board yesterday. The school district’s proposed budget is $77.8 million, up from last year’s budget of $73 ...Read More »
Air Force's proposed budget means job losses at Keesler, Key
BILOXI and MERIDIAN — The Air Force's latest budget proposal would eliminate the 917th Fighter Group, a unit of 409 part-time reservists and 171 full-time technicians, at Barksdale Air Force Base. The cuts would take effect by the end of next year on the unit's 50th anniversary. The Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse is not slated for any Air
Bryant's budget proposal calls for spending cuts, more rainy day money
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant proposed yesterday to cut state spending by $26 million to $5.49 billion in 2013 while also insisting on building $100 million in state reserves. The newly inaugurated Republican summarized his first budget as a "lot of cuts," saying he won't raise taxes and that state revenues have yet to recover from the recession. "I tell