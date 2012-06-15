>> INSURANCE INSTITUTE: Lack of codes makes Mississippi Coast … MOST VULNERABLE — By Ted Carter Also in this week’s paper: >> LAST AGAIN: Insurance Institute gives state nation’s lowest grade for hurricane-resistant structures — by Ted Carter >> REPORT: 70,000 coastal properties at risk to storm — by Ted Carter >> AGRICULTURE: Southern senators: Farm Bill boosts Midwest, leaves ...Read More »
House passes insurance-discount legislation
JACKSON — The Mississippi House passed a bill yesterday to require insurance companies to offer discounts on costly hurricane coverage in five southern counties, including three on the Coast. Discounts are required by July 2013. They would go to single-family homes and some manufactured homes for meeting strong-house standards in the current building code, those established by the Institute for ...Read More »
City adopts new zoning regulations, building code
D’IBERVILLE — New zoning regulations have been adopted in D’Iberville that simplify the city code and require commercial buildings to meet architectural standards. The Sun Herald reports Chris Watson, a consultant with Bridge & Watson urban and regional planners, held up a slim book of regulations yesterday that replace a fatter volume that was in use. Watson said he worked ...Read More »
Building Codes Council needs retooling
JACKSON — What exactly is known about the Mississippi Building Codes Council? You won’t find it listed in the telephone book or when conducting a quick search of the Internet. There is no office, telephone number or web site. What is known is that in 2006, the Legislature passed House Bill 1406 that created an organization to enforce wind and ...Read More »
City improves building code grade
Pascagoula – The City of Pascagoula recently lowered its building code effectiveness grading (BCEGS) from a 6/6 to a 4/4. Communities are graded on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being complete compliance. The lower rating is an improvement and results in lower insured losses and improved insurance rates for commercial and residential properties, the city said. This ...Read More »