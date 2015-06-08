E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

ACEC 2015 Engineering Excellence Awards

MBJ Staff June 8, 2015 Leave a comment

SIMPLY the BEST The American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi recently presented its 2015 Engineering Excellence Awards to seven Mississippi firms. The annual awards gala was held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson. Photographs courtesy of ACEC/MS   Grand Conceptor Award Smith Seckman Reid won the Grand Conceptor Award for the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital. Pictured left ...

Burns Cooley Dennis celebrates 25 years

Wally Northway August 22, 2010 Leave a comment

Growth has been a trademark for company over years   In 1985, an engineering firm opened for business with one drill rig, a water truck and a Dodge pickup. There were only five employees, yet the facility in Jackson was so small the staff found elbowroom at a premium.   Flash forward to Aug. 10, 2010, and space was again ...

