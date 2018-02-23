The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best ...Read More »
USM reinstates MBA program on main campus
HATTIESBURG — The University of Southern Mississippi plans to restore its masters of business administration program on the Hattiesburg campus for the fall 2013 semester. The program was shifted from the Hattiesburg campus to the Gulf Coast-only format in fall 2011 as part of budget cuts within the Southern Miss College of Business in 2010. Dr. Joseph Peyrefitte, interim dean
Pinnacle elevates Nelson
Pinnacle Trust has promoted Jeremy Nelson has been promoted to chief investment officer. Nelson received his B.S. in business administration with a minor in finance from Belhaven University, graduating magna cum laude. He is a graduate of the American Bankers' Association National and Graduate Trust Schools, where Nelson earned his certified financial trust and advisor designation. He is currently serving
MegaGate Broadband expands sales force
MegaGate Broadband has expanded its corporate sales support team with the appointment of Tiffany Parrish of Laurel, who has returned to MegaGate Broadband as the new sales and marketing manager. Parrish previously worked at MegaGate Broadband as a sales manager for 13 years. She also worked as business development manager for C Spire Wireless. In addition to Parrish's 18-year experience
Joe promoted at MTA
Lylla Joe of Madison has been promoted to investment director with the Mississippi Technology Alliance. Joe manages the Mississippi Seed Fund, a $4-million fund established by the Mississippi Legislature to provide seed and early-stage capital to business with high-growth potential. She also coordinates the Mississippi Angel Network, which seeks to link qualified investors with Mississippi-based start-up innovation companies. Joe has