Teresa Hubbard named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year
Teresa Hubbard, President & CEO of CITE Armored, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Hubbard was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson. Hubbard has a broad range of experience that continues to enhance the success of the company she ...Read More »
Nancy Carpenter named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year
Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Carpenter was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.In 1971 Carpenter began her banking career with Unifirst Bank as Vice President. She served as Grant Chairman of the Junior ...Read More »
Thrill is never gone for Business Woman of the Year — Felicia Gavin
By TED CARTER Felicia Gavin has been immersed in numbers her entire working life. Counting them, adjusting them, projecting them – the thrill is never gone. Today she is in her element as executive vice president and general manager of DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, one of Mississippi’s major gaming destinations. With the numbers come the added responsibility of overseeing ...Read More »
MBJ Business Woman of the Year Top 10
MBJ Business Woman of the Year Top 10 Linda Bynum The City of Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce For Linda Bynum, helping others has become a way of life. The executive director for the City of Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce, Bynum is involved in fundraising for several non-profits, including Hospice Ministries Chapel, American Cancer Society, Adam’s Playground and Special Olympics Mississippi. ...Read More »
Rosemary Smith wins MBJ's Businesswoman of the Year
Rosemary Smith was named the 2015 Mississippi Business Journal Businesswoman of the Year today in front of a crowd of nearly 500 at the Hilton Hotel on County Line Road in Jackson. Smith, who grew up as one of eight children in the small town of Raleigh, is the Owner, President and Sole Stockholder of R & R Rentals and Hotshot, Inc., ...Read More »