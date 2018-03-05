Former Vicksburg mayor Demery F. Grubbs has joined Butler Snow and will be a senior government relations advisor in the law firm’s public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group and the firm’s regulatory and government relations group. Grubbs has more than 40 years of experience in local and state government, including Vicksburg mayor, Vicksburg alderman, instructor on municipal finance, ...Read More »
LAW ELEVATED — Opportunity Funds — The new tax bill’s incentive to spur investments into certain community development projects
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted Dec. 22, 2017 (the “Act”), offers new tax incentives aimed at benefiting low-income communities (“LICs”) (as defined under the new markets tax credit (“NMTC”) regulations) through the creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (“Opportunity Zones”). Congress believes the Opportunity Zone legislation will encourage investments that will be used to start businesses, develop abandoned ...Read More »
Reed Nunnelee joins Butler Snow in Ridgeland office
Reed Nunnelee has joined Butler Snow in its Ridgeland office. Nunnelee is a member of Butler Snow’s finance, real estate and restructuring practice group. Nunnelee focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including representing landlords and tenants on retail, office and telecommunications leases. He has also represented buyers and sellers in commercial real estate purchases. In addition to his ...Read More »
Butler Snow Shortlisted in Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards
Butler Snow is pleased to announce the firm has been shortlisted in several categories in the Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards. The nomination categories include National Practice Area Award: Product Liability, one of only six firms shortlisted, State Firm Award: Mississippi and State Firm Award: Tennessee. Butler Snow attorney Christy D. Jones has also been nominated for National Practice Area Attorney ...Read More »
Flood claims specialist Lori Magnuson joins Butler Snow
Lori Magnuson has joined Butler Snow as an insurance claims specialist. Magnuson, who will be a part of both Butler Snow’s insurance defense practice and its catastrophic events and major claims team, has more than two decades of insurance and claim litigation experience. She will work from the firm’s Denver office.Read More »
John Shoemaker joins Butler Snow in Singapore
John Shoemaker has joined Butler Snow’s business services practice group in Singapore. Shoemaker has more than 25 years of experience in legal and regulatory compliance. Shoemaker received his undergraduate in political science from the University of Kansas and his masters in taxation from the University of Alabama. He earned his Juris Doctor from Washburn University.Read More »
Morgan G. Miranda Joins Butler Snow
Butler Snow recently announced that Morgan G. Miranda has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. Miranda will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group. Miranda’s previous practice experience involved reviewing depositions in asbestos litigation, researching intricacies of asbestos bankruptcy trusts and assisting in estimating settlement values in asbestos litigation. She also assisted in drafting asbestos bankruptcy trust ...Read More »
Charles E. Griffin Appointed to the Insurance Roundtable Steering Committee for DRI
Charles E. Griffin of Butler Snow has been appointed to serve on the Defense Research Institute’s (DRI) insurance roundtable steering committee. The work of the insurance roundtable steering committee is vital to the continued growth of DRI, and the future success of the organization is dependent in large part on the vision, energy and focus of its volunteers to this ...Read More »
Butler Snow Attorneys Listed in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
Butler Snow has announced that 75 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, and 31 have been selected as Mid-South Rising Stars. Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers are: GULFPORT Michael B. Hewes, Personal Injury – Products: Defense Michael C. McCabe, Jr., Business Litigation Paul S. Murphy, Bankruptcy: Business OXFORD Paul V. ...Read More »
U.S. News/Best Lawyers® Recognizes Butler Snow in “Best Law Firms” Rankings 2018
Ridgeland-based Butler Snow recently was recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” 2018 with 67 tier-one rankings. Butler Snow received three national rankings, including a national Tier 1 ranking in public finance law. The firm’s Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in Mississippi: Gulfport: Banking and Finance Law; Insurance Law; Litigation–Banking & Finance; Real Estate Law. Jackson (Ridgeland): Appellate ...Read More »