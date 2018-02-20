By JACK WEATHERLY C Spire publicly tested its 5G ultra-fast fixed-wireless technology on Tuesday, and brought along an FCC commissioner to cheer it on. Brendan Carr, is in the 3-2 Republican majority that overturned the Obama-era imposition of rules intended to ensure a level Internet playing field and protection of consumers. Instead, Carr has said, the opposite happened. Investment and ...Read More »
C Spire’s Bye named rising star in U.S. wireless industry
C Spire President Stephen Bye was recently named one of the U.S. wireless industry’s rising stars along with 10 other executives from major telecommunication firms. Fierce Wireless, an internationally recognized online publication and email newsletter that focuses on the latest trends, analysis and news in the wireless industry, announced the selections on its website Joining Bye on the list are ...Read More »
C Spire rolls out major program to extend high-speed Internet
By JACK WEATHERLY C Spire is launching a major high-speed Internet service initiative to underserved parts of Mississippi as well as to small businesses. The Ridgeland-based company announced the plan Monday that will offer its service to 250,000 small businesses and individuals, with speeds typically 25 megabits per second (Mbps) in underserved areas, 100 Mbps in other communities and 1 ...Read More »
BRAD PIERCE — Why an engaged C-Suite matters in improving cyber security
In a recent column, I talked about how the C-Suite can get past not being technical and take an offensive mindset to cyber security. I think the big message there was to get involved. Part of an organizations IT leadership and consultant’s responsibility is to provide logical explanations of the threats and vulnerabilities that exist and how they can impact ...Read More »
Mississippi-based C Spire trying new technology on high-speed broadband
By BECKY GILLETTE There is a lot going on in the technology world. And C Spire, a Mississippi-based technology company in Ridgeland, is on the forefront of providing the latest in cutting-edge products to help customers meet their needs for fast and affordable service, said Dave Miller, senior manager of media relations for C Spire. “We are getting ready to ...Read More »
TECH 21 — Mississippi’s most wanted in technology for 2016
When examining Mississippi’s contributions to the technology world, there are tech veterans whose works are still being felt, and there are young minds who are bringing new ideas. The Tech 21 is the Mississippi Business Journal’s take on some of the top contributors to technology in Mississippi and the world. JIM BARKSDALE, Chairman & President Barksdale Management Jim Barksdale’s ...Read More »
Aquillard joins C Spire
Bill Aquillard has joined C Spire as a member of its cloud services sales team. Aguillard, based in New Orleans, has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Louisiana State University and has 10 years of sales experience, including six specializing in data center technologies and software. As senior account executive – cloud services, Aguillard will develop sales plans ...Read More »
HU MEENA — Spanning the spectrum and influence of sports technology: from athletes to fans
There was a time when football didn’t require much more than a haphazardly cleared cow pasture and a spheroid pigskin. “Sports rehab” was a taped-on aspirin and a spoonful of mustard applied to the location of the pain. But modern day sports have evolved. And just like in other areas we’ve explored —research, health care and education— athletics have intersected ...Read More »
HU MEENA — Now Streaming: The digitization of U.S. health care
Today’s society will be remembered as the first wave of instant access culture. Need proof? There are ghosts of companies wandering the corporate graveyard, howling at the moon because they couldn’t keep up with our thirst for immediacy. “I went to Blockbuster” is now a primitive expression, akin to “Hand me the phonebook,” or “Me, Tarzan. You, Jane.” Disruptive services ...Read More »
HU MEENA — The Three Rs + C: Teaching computer code and critical thinking skills essential in 21st century
What was the last Wikipedia rabbit trail you traveled down? For me, I found myself reading about Johannes Gutenberg. You know, the 14th century German printing press guy. Gutenberg arguably created the most important invention of the second millennium. With the printing press, Gutenberg played a key role in the dawn of the Renaissance, the Reformation, the Age of Enlightenment, ...Read More »