Mississippi doc named chief medical office for Molina Molina Healthcare has tapped a Mississippi physician to served as the chief medical officer for its Mississippi operations. Jackson area family physician Dr. Thomas Joiner will be responsible for overseeing the clinical operations, including utilization management, case management and quality improvement for Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, which won a contract last year ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER — The importance of quality local journalism
Today, we’ve all heard the use of the term “fake news”. This is a term that was virtually unknown until recent years, just as the words “Google”, “Facebook”, and “Twitter” were unknown just a few years ago. There is no way to over-emphasize the importance of trustworthy, accurate news and information to a free and democratic nation. There is also ...Read More »
Firm to partially reimburse customers for investment losses
The Mississippi secretary of state says investment firm Morgan Stanley will return up to $4.2 million to partially reimburse customers who had “inordinate losses” because a portfolio manager allegedly used high-risk investments for people who hadn’t agreed to them. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says the firm agreed to resolve an investigation by the securities division of his office. In ...Read More »
Mississippi in multi-state probe of VW’s bogus emissions tests
By TED CARTER Mississippi has joined more than two dozen other states in investigating whether German car manufacturer Volkswagen used deceptive trade practices to convince consumers that their cars were environmentally friendly, when they weren’t. Attorney General Jim Hood’s office declined to say whether Mississippi joined the multi-state investigation. The office said only that “the nature of this investigation has been ...Read More »
On-demand-retail adding new niche for EastGroup
By TED CARTER A warehouse distribution model Jackson’s EastGroup Properties conceived nearly 20 years ago has found itself well situated to benefit from today’s “must-have-it-now” retail demand. “People want stuff and they want it quick,” said Leland Speed, the soon-to-retire founder and chairman of the real estate investment trust, or REIT. He opened the doors of the public held company in ...Read More »
Delta faces down a threat to water sustainability
Mississippi would never be mistaken for California, but there is at least one thing they share. Each lays claim as among the most fertile and productive growing regions in the world. California’s Central Valley is about 450 miles long and 60 miles wide at the most. It looks like a large cucumber. Mississippi’s Delta, 200 miles long and 70 miles ...Read More »
Search for Coast Coliseum director down to 4
BILOXI — Four candidates remain for the jobs of executive director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Coliseum Commission on Thursday whittled the applications down from 18 to four. The new director will replace Bill Holmes, who is retiring in August. The names of the four candidates have not been released. Commission member Mark Mavar told The ...Read More »
Mississippi inmate seeks resumption of conjugal visits
JACKSON — A federal magistrate judge will determine if Mississippi inmates have a protected right to conjugal visits. An inmate makes that argument in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against the Department of Corrections and former corrections chief Christopher Epps. Epps ended the more than a century-old practice of allowing conjugal visits for inmates on Jan. 31, 2014. ...Read More »
Cal-Maine income skyrockets as prices rise and costs shrink
By JACK WEATHERLY Net income for Jackson-based Cal-Maine Foods — the nation’s largest producer of eggs — rose in the third fiscal quarter to $50.9 million, its second-biggest quarter ever. Earnings per share were $1.05, compared with 89 cents a year earlier on $42.9 million in net income. Net sales were up 10.6 percent for the quarter, which ended Feb. ...Read More »
USM gets approval to buy new research vessel
HATTIESBURG — The University of Southern Mississippi is buying a new research vessel. The State College Board on Wednesday approved the project Wednesday on purchase of the “Point Sur” vessel from the San Jose State University Research Foundation for $1 million. Funding came in a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The vessel came to San Jose State ...Read More »