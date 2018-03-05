Morgan Sistrunk has recently joined Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects, Planners & Interior Designers as an Interior Designer. Sistrunk is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate where she earned her Bachelor of Interior Design Degree in 2016. Sistrunk brings commercial furniture design and recent academic experience to the firm. Sistrunk grew up in Ridgeland and lives in Madison with her husband, ...Read More »
Funchess joins design firm
Brian Funchess, recently joined Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects as an Intern Architect and visual software specialist. Funchess is a Mississippi State University graduate where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture Degree. Funchess also obtained his OSHA Construction Safety License and certificate in Carpentry while attending the Career Development Center in Jackson. Funchess is a musician and is active in his ...Read More »
Gulf States names VP
John Murray, CSI, CDT of Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects in Jackson has assumed the Vice President’s duties and responsibilities for the Gulf States Region Construction Specifications Institute. The Gulf States Region CSI is composed of 16 chapters with nearly 700 members of the construction industry in Alabama, Arkansas, Northwest Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Murray has been an member of ...Read More »
Thompson earns LEED designation
Lauren C. Thompson of Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects recently became a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for New Construction Accredited Professional. To achieve accreditation, Thompson has demonstrated a thorough understanding of green building practices and principles and the LEED rating system. She is also a charter member of the Mississippi Chapter of the United States Green Building Council ...Read More »