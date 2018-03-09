Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...Read More »
Film industry takes a hit after incentive scrapped
By JACK WEATHERLY Don’t go by the Mississippi Film Studios to catch a glimpse of movie star. The 43,000-square-foot purpose-built facility in Canton, which dates to the 1996 movie “A Time to Kill,” based on the John Grisham novel, will become a “bath balm” factory. Rick Moore, who bought the facility three years ago, shut down operations Sept. 1, he ...Read More »
Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner
A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds. Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee. Curea ...Read More »
ANALYSIS: Let’s take a data-driven look at another side of Nissan’s success story
It’s no surprise that the union vote at Nissan’s manufacturing facility in Canton generated national headlines. This coverage culminated last week when workers voted 2,244 to 1,307 against the union. As I wrote in a recent column about millenials in Mississippi, there’s always another side to a story. I think one of the most compelling stories about Nissan has ...Read More »
Nissan workers reject effort by UAW to organize plant
Workers at the Nissan assembly plant in Canton have rejected union representation, adding to decades of futility by United Auto Workers organizers at foreign-owned auto plants in the South. A spokeswoman for Nissan Motor Co. said late Friday that the union lost a pivotal vote by 3,700 eligible workers. Nissan says the final vote total was 2,244 to 1,307. The ...Read More »
Nissan workers in Mississippi begin voting on union
Workers at Nissan Motor Co.’s Mississippi assembly plant cast ballots Thursday to decide whether to be represented by the United Auto Workers union. The voting by 3,700 assembly and maintenance workers began before dawn inside the plant. The National Labor Relations Board will accept ballots through 7 p.m. Friday. On one side are workers who say they need a union ...Read More »
Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote
A bid by workers at Mississippi’s Nissan Motor Co. plant for United Auto Workers representation could turn on a key voting bloc — 1,500 workers who are Nissan employees today, but were initially hired through contract labor agencies. Those workers say they make less than longtime Nissan employees and have worse benefits, and UAW supporters say that’s a disparity they’d ...Read More »
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire
By Jack Weatherly An updated study showing the major impact of the automotive industry on Mississippi’s economy was released Thursday as an election approaches at the Nissan plant in Canton in which the workers will decide whether to unionize. Participants in the press conference at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership in Jackson voiced support for workers’ right to vote ...Read More »
Nissan supplier to invest $16.3 million, create 98 jobs
MBJ staff Calsonic Kansei announced on Monday a $16.3 million corporate expansion in Madison, which will create 98 jobs. A supplier to Nissan’s Canton automotive assembly plant, Calsonic Kansei said in a release that the company employs more than 500 at the Nissan location. The company said new workers will make an average of $52,000 annually. Calsonic is leasing and refitting a former warehouse ...Read More »
UPDATE: Union vote at Nissan plant set for Aug. 3-4
Workers at Nissan Motor Co.’s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them. The company and the UAW said Monday that they agree on the dates, subject to National Labor Relations Board approval. Workers favoring the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, ...Read More »