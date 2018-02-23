Thomas R. Gregory III, a Mississippi State alumnus and community planner for the university’s Carl Small Town Center, recently was elected to a one-year term as president-elect of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association. In January 2019, he will begin a two-year term as the organization’s president. Previously, Gregory served as APA Mississippi’s public information officer and conference ...Read More »
Carl Small Town Center at MSU receives public outreach, design honors for ‘Marking the Mule’ project
Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center is receiving two statewide awards for its “Marking the Mule” project focused on advancing citizen engagement in the Marks community. CSTC Director Leah F. Kemp recently accepted a 2017 Public Outreach Award from the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association. The award recognizes an individual or program that uses information and education to ...Read More »
MSU’s Carl Small Town Center gains new director, community planner
Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center has selected its new leader and another member to the team. Leah F. Kemp was promoted to CSTC director in July, while Thomas R. Gregory III is the community planner. Prior to assuming the center’s directorship, Kemp served for six years as assistant director and one year as interim director. At MSU, she also ...Read More »
MSU architectural unit honored for Tanglefoot project
Mississippi State University’s Carl Small Town Center is the American Planning Association’s selection for the 2016 James A. Segedy Award for Outstanding Student Project. The award is among several bestowed by APA’s Small Town and Rural Division. Two years ago, MSU architecture majors and Carl Center professionals helped the City of Houston organize a workshop to gather local ideas for ...Read More »
Contractors bring Tanglefoot Trail closer to opening date
Contractors are putting the finishing touches on north Mississippi’s Tanglefoot Trail. The 44.5-mile long multi-use recreational trail will be the region’s answer to South Mississippi’s Longleaf Trace recreational trail. Tanglefoot runs from New Albany to Houston. The trail is an old Gulf Mobile & Ohio railroad. Betsey Hamilton, chairperson of the GM&O Rails to Trails Recreational District, said in an ...Read More »
Researchers at MSU to examine possible Tanglefoot development
Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center is partnering with the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University to figure out ways to handle the anticipated traffic increase when the Tanglefoot Trail opens early next year. And, the schools will be using first-of-its-kind technology to do it. A $120,000 grant awarded by the Southeast Transportation Research, Innovation, Development and ...Read More »