By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Catfish is an undeniable part of Mississippi’s cuisine, especially fried catfish with hot sauce. With this in mind, it’s unsurprising that Heartland Catfish Company, a family-owned catfish farm founded in 1995, is the largest single producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States. On March 11 to 13, Heartland will feature vacuum skin-packaged catfish products at ...Read More »
Tag Archives: catfish
Issues are on the table for this year’s Delta Council meeting in May
By NASH NUNNERY Author David Cohn once wrote that “the Mississippi Delta begins in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel and ends on Catfish Row in Vicksburg.” If Cohn’s description is indeed true, then the Delta Council might be considered the storied region’s heartbeat. Based in Washington County, Delta Council is the area’s foremost economic development group representing 18 northwest ...Read More »
WES NEAL — Proper water chemistry improves fish health
Winter and spring weather in Mississippi is a rollercoaster ride. Some nights are below freezing, while others feel like midsummer. With the warmer, sunnier weather, people begin to pay more attention to their ponds. Pond managers may see evidence of sick and dying fish from February through April. Usually, it is a few fish per day, often catfish but maybe ...Read More »
Catfish industry sees Trump veto of TPP as victory
By JACK WEATHERLY The U.S. catfish industry has fought Asian exporters long and hard for years. Now with President Donald Trump issuing an order in his first week in the White House to block America’s membership in the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, another victory has been achieved, as the U.S. industry sees it. “We just felt that the TPP would weaken ...Read More »
Catfish production holds steady as demand stays high
As demand for catfish remains high, the only components of its production trending down this year in Mississippi are pond acreage and the price of feed. Producers are receiving an average of $1.12 to $1.21 per pound of catfish and paying less than $380 for a ton of feed. To Jimmy Avery, Extension aquaculture professor at the Mississippi State University ...Read More »
Support for repealing USDA inspection of catfish imports gaining strength
By JACK WEATHERLY Legislation that could have an immense impact on America’s catfish industry has gained strong support in the U.S. House. One hundred and eighty members of the House have signed a letter that has been sent to House leadership calling for taking up a measure to halt the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of imported catfish. Among the ...Read More »
Fate of imported catfish inspections rests in the House
By JACK WEATHERLY In the past decade, the U.S. catfish industry has been stood on its head. In 2006, domestic producers had two-thirds of the market. Imports were the other third. Now it’s the reverse, as importers account for more than 70 percent of the market. Hopes were raised when the U.S. industry succeeded in getting the 2008 and 2014 ...Read More »
Catfish producer and processor expanding in Miss. Delta
ISOLA — A catfish producer and processor is expanding its operation in the Mississippi Delta town of Isola. Consolidated Catfish currently employs 425 people and announced Tuesday that it is adding 12 jobs. The state’s economic development agency, Mississippi Development Authority, says it provided $100,000 to help the company improve a wastewater treatment facility. The company is investing $900,000 for ...Read More »
Catfish producers see lower costs, high demand
RAYMOND — High consumer demand and lower input costs have Mississippi catfish farmers filling their ponds to the brim. “Consumer demand has stayed pretty high, and that has farmers stocking at high rates, even though pond acreage is down by almost 8 percent from last year,” said Jimmy Avery, Extension aquaculture professor at the Mississippi State University Delta Research and Extension Center ...Read More »
Catfish Institute launches new smartphone app
JACKSON — The Catfish Institute has launched a new smartphone app that allows catfish lovers to explore recipes, watch cooking videos and learn more about the U.S. farm-raised catfish industry. The app is free. It can be found by searching “U.S. catfish” in either the Apple App Store or on Google Play for Android devices.Read More »