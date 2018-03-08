By JULIA MILLER Since Cathead Distillery opened in 2010, it’s mission has been simple — produce a top-notch product all while supporting Mississippi music. Despite being the state’s first legal distillery since prohibition ended in 1966, Cathead co-founder Richard Patrick said the first eight years of production have been grassroots driven with strong organic growth. “The state has been great ...Read More »
Cathead Vodka moving to Farish Street in Downtown Jackson
Downtown Jackson is set to become the new home of Cathead Distillery with an early December opening in a 20,000 square-foot building on South Farish Street behind the Jackson Convention Center Complex. Cathead’s new location at 422 S. Farish St. formerly housed the Mississippi School Book Co. For the past five years, Cathead Distillery has been building its distribution and ...Read More »
Cathead Vodka to be featured Thursday on MPB's 'Fit to Eat'
Special to the MBJ JACKSON, Mississippi – Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s healthy cooking show, “Fit to Eat,” features Cathead Vodka in Madison in a special segment airing Thursday 1 at 7:30 p.m. on MPB TV. The segment, titled “Down on the Farm,” is a new addition to the series created to promote a better understanding of local foods and the individuals ...Read More »
‘Legal’ homemade liquor
Forty-four years after prohibition ended in Mississippi, its first distillery is opened Spirits consumers around the state can now enjoy a homegrown product. That is, a legal homegrown product. After all, Mississippi, which had banned alcohol in 1907, was the last state to repeal Prohibition. The year? 1966. But it’s a new day in the Magnolia State. Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s ...Read More »