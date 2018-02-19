Sarah Link, Associate Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association has earned the Certified Association Executive designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the American Society of Association Executives industry. To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours ...Read More »
Hardwick earns CAE designation
The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has announced that Carol Hardwick, executive director/COO of the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC), has earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential. Hardwick was honored by the ASAE at its annual meeting in Los Angeles. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry. Less than five percent of all ...Read More »
McCrary earns CAE designation
The American Society of Association Executives has announced that Mark McCrary, executive director of the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits has earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry. Less than five percent of all association professionals have earned the CAE.Read More »