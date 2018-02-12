E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Medical board president defends hiring of director

Jack Weatherly February 12, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Charles Miles, president of the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure, issued a statement Monday defending the board’s selection of an executive director whose medical background includes malpractice lawsuits. Dr. Kenneth E. Cleveland was sued 12 times in Hinds County Circuit Court in a 10-year period. Settlements were reached in some and others were dismissed outright. Miles ...

Medical board severs ties with executive director John Hall

Ross Reily May 20, 2017 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure decided not to renew its contract with Dr. John Hall, its executive director, on  May 18, less than a year after Hall brought his aggressive style to bear on physicians’ sexual behavior with patients. “I’d like to think I did some good,” Hall said in an interview on May 19. “We did ...

