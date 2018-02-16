The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) has hired two new staff and promoted four. WHEF’s mission is to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certifications, and degrees that lead to meaningful employment. The foundation’s signature program, Get2College, assists students, families, and counselors with planning and paying for college. Nikki Jackson has joined WHEF as the Executive Assistant to the ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Chellese Hall
Tag Archives: Chellese Hall
Foundation staff changes
The Woodward Hines Education Foundation, formerly the Education Services Foundation, recently announced two internal promotions and three new hires to support the foundation’s mission to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certifications, and degrees that lead to meaningful employment. Chellese Hall was named Communications Coordinator and assists in the management of the foundation’s flagship program, Get2College. Hall previously was ...Read More »