A state lawmaker who tried to unseat one of Mississippi’s U.S. senators during a tough 2014 race is expected to announce whether he’ll run against the other one this year. Republican Chris McDaniel is holding an event Wednesday in his hometown of Ellisville. He strongly hinted during a live presentation Monday on Facebook that he might challenge Republican Sen. Roger ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Chris McDaniel
Reports indicate McDaniel running against Wicker
State Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville, an anti-establishment Republican, appears poised to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Tupelo in the Republican primary. Various national publications have reported on McDaniel’s plan to challenge Wicker. McDaniel, 46, a Jones County attorney, announced on Facebook Monday night his intention to make an announcement at noon Wednesday at Jones County Junior College ...Read More »
Analysis: Mississippi could have tough 2018 Senate race
Mississippi’s most recent Republican primary for U.S. Senate was hard-fought and ugly, and it might be a preview of things to come in 2018. State Sen. Chris McDaniel came close to unseating longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014 by portraying the Appropriations Committee chairman as a big-spending Washington insider who belonged to an out-of-touch political elite. Voters ultimately chose ...Read More »
Wicker has strong fund-raising effort for re-election bid
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican, will be well funded if he is challenged in his 2018 re-election bid. Wicker, who is seeking his second full-term in the Senate, has $3.1 million in cash on hand through June 30, according to his campaign finance report filed recently with the Federal Election Commission. For ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Mississippi goes cray-cray for Gray
This past Tuesday, Robert Gray, an unmarried truck-driver, whose own mother had no idea he was even running for public office, won the Democratic primary for governor. Since winning, Gray’s been called a Republican plant, a stooge for the “Legalize Cannabis” Initiative 48 crowd, and been accused of not being serious about his candidacy. Gray did not even vote in ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS: Mississippi Republicans speak on the GOP presidential candidates
Some of the nation’s best and brightest Republican operatives call Mississippi home. Of course, the biggest of the best and brightest is our former Governor and Yazoo City native, Haley Barbour. The former Chairman of the RNC and successful lobbyist, Barbour knows a thing or two about politics. Barbour says there are “no true frontrunners” in the GOP Primary. He ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS: Cochran vs. McDaniel, the final chapter
Perhaps now, nearly a year later, the final chapter has been written in one of the ugliest Republican primary races in U.S. Senate history. It was just too tawdry a tale to end after aging and “established” Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran pulled out a controversial victory over the state’s Tea Party darling, Chris McDaniel. The Tale of the Mississippi’s Republican ...Read More »
Analysis: Legislative candidates prep for August primaries
JACKSON — Mississippi politicians are gearing up for a busy summer campaign season. One legislative race worth watching is a Democratic primary that pits two incumbent state senators against each other up north. Another is a Gulf Coast Republican primary in which a senator with statewide ambitions is challenged by a former emergency director who handled local operations during Hurricane ...Read More »
Analysis: Initiative process complex and difficult to use
JACKSON — A conservative group announced last week that it will try to put a term-limits amendment on the Mississippi ballot, but history shows there’s a good chance the proposal will never even come up for a vote. Legislators made Mississippi’s initiative process burdensome when they created it more than two decades ago. Putting a proposed constitutional amendment on ...Read More »
McDaniel seeking 3rd term in Mississippi Senate
JACKSON — Chris McDaniel, a tea party-backed Republican who lost a U.S. Senate race last year, says he’s seeking re-election to the Mississippi Legislature. The 43-year-old attorney from Ellisville said Thursday that he will run for a third term in state Senate. He’s the first candidate in District 42, entirely in Jones County. Friday is the qualifying deadline for statewide, ...Read More »