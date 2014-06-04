ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The 2014 political spending spree continues, but it’s not exactly a bargain for investors. Mississippi’s Republican Senate primary between six-term incumbent Thad Cochran and challenger Chris McDaniel attracted massive sums of campaign cash that could come to more than $40 per vote amid low primary turnout in the relatively small state. That’s at least a third more ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Citizens United
Barbour warns of divisions in Republican party
NEW ORLEANS — Even as Republicans preach the need for solidarity, divisions between the tea party and the GOP establishment are clear at a national conservative summit. Former Republican Party Chairman Haley Barbour played the part of elder statesman yesterday, warning delegates to the Republican Leadership Conference that the party must embrace compromise to win more elections, particularly the 2016 ...Read More »
Despite ‘Citizens United’, politics remains hazardous for corporations
The controversial Citizens United decision ostensibly unleashed American corporations to spend more freely on political advocacy. But despite the green light, many of the most powerful consumer brands in America are under pressure to get out of politics. And due to the added scrutiny, some have heeded the call. In the 2010 decision in Citizens United vs. FEC, the U.S. ...Read More »