Mississippi's Must Reads
Sticker shock? Each Cochran-McDaniel vote costs $40-plus

June 4, 2014 1 Comment

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The 2014 political spending spree continues, but it’s not exactly a bargain for investors. Mississippi’s Republican Senate primary between six-term incumbent Thad Cochran and challenger Chris McDaniel attracted massive sums of campaign cash that could come to more than $40 per vote amid low primary turnout in the relatively small state. That’s at least a third more ...

Barbour warns of divisions in Republican party

May 31, 2014 1 Comment

NEW ORLEANS — Even as Republicans preach the need for solidarity, divisions between the tea party and the GOP establishment are clear at a national conservative summit. Former Republican Party Chairman Haley Barbour played the part of elder statesman yesterday, warning delegates to the Republican Leadership Conference that the party must embrace compromise to win more elections, particularly the 2016 ...

