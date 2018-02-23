Collins, Barr & Hembree, Ltd. was recently selected as the 2017 Small Business of the Year for the City of Madison Chamber of Commerce. Other winners were, Large Business of the Year: St. Catherine’s Village; Service and Excellence Award: First Responders — Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department; Allison and Bish Carson Award: B.C. Rogers III; Ambassador of the ...Read More »
Court of Appeals upholds Madison's rental ordinance
Court of Appeals upholds Madison's rental ordinance

MADISON — The state Court of Appeals has denied property owner Mike Crook's challenge to a city of Madison ordinance he argues was designed to keep renters out of the Jackson suburb. Crook was convicted in 2011 of violating the ordinance and fined $600. City officials say Crook, a former Madison County chancery clerk and ex-Ridgeland aldermen, didn't post a
Crews begin work on I-55 reconstruction project
Crews begin work on I-55 reconstruction project

MADISON — Part of an Interstate 55 reconstruction project is underway in Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), in cooperation with the city of Madison, has temporarily closed the south end of Grandview Boulevard at the Madison Avenue intersection to align it with Cotton Hill Road. Work began this weekend and is expected to be complete in three
Supervisors say no to mayor's request for records
Supervisors say no to mayor's request for records

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Supervisors has turned down a public records request from the mayor of Madison. Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler wants to see a study about restructuring the Lost Rabbit Public Improvement District outside city limits. The Clarion-Ledger reports that county officials said it would be premature to release the records during settlement talks for lawsuits
Fight between property owner and city goes to appeals court
Fight between property owner and city goes to appeals court

MADISON — Property owner Mike Crook's fight with the city of Madison over an ordinance he claims is designed to keep renters out of the Jackson suburb has made its way to the state Court of Appeals. Oral arguments are set Oct. 15 in Jackson. Crook was convicted in 2011 of violating the ordinance and fined $600. City officials say
All-American opens new store in South Mississippi
All-American opens new store in South Mississippi

MADISON and COLLINS — All American Check Cashing has opened a new retail store in Collins. It offers local customers both payday and title loan products. "The Collins location will increase our presence in Mississippi and expand our customer base in southern Mississippi," said Michael Gray, president of All American Check Cashing. "With locations in Magee and Hattiesburg, the Collins