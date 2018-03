BATESVILLE — State Auditor Stacey Pickering has returned $30,000 in recovered funds to two agencies in Panola County. The city of Sardis received $21,204 following the investigation of former city clerk Odessa Johnson. Pickering says Johnson embezzled $28,033 from the city from January 2006 through April 2009. In 2012, she was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and five ...