Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Feb. 28 in Clinton. The 3,500 square-foot fast-casual restaurant, located at 734 Clinton Parkway, across from Anytime Fitness, will be Clinton’s first Fuzzy’s, owned, built and operated by franchisee Lindsay Rasmussen. “We are excited to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Clinton and get to know the members of the community,” said Ansara. “We think ...Read More »
Clinton taking steps toward becoming ‘smarter’
By JACK WEATHERLY Clinton is taking steps toward becoming a “smart city.” Mark Jones, director of communications for the city calls them “baby steps.” One is that the Hinds County city has put in an air-conditioning system with motion sensors in its police and justice building, according to Jones. The sensors help to determine peak activity so that the system ...Read More »
STUDENTS HIT THE ROAD — Four Hinds students will intern at Continental Tire’s Illinois plant this summer
By NASH NUNNERY On a bustling 900-acre site off of I-20 just west of Clinton, site work at the new Continental Tire plant is well under way. Actual construction on the plant will begin in January. But long before the tire producer opens its doors for production at the end of 2019, four Hinds Community College students are getting a ...Read More »
FOCUS ON HEALTH — Spinal patient becomes supporter, entrepreneur
By CAREY MILLER / Health and Research News Service Methodist Rehabilitation Center’s spinal cord injury support group plans to hold a meeting at Playtime, a restaurant/arcade that opened last April in Clinton. But it’s not just for the fun, food and games. The group also wants to show support for one of its most dedicated members. Playtime owner Sancho Johnson, 44, ...Read More »
Aerospace firm to open Clinton factory, employ 70
MBJ staff Precision Machining Services of Chattanooga, Tenn., will create 70 jobs and invest $5 million in a manufacturing facility in the Clinton Industrial Park. Precision will move into the 60,000-square-foot former Akzo-Nobel facility, according to a news release. The 14-acre site will house machining and painting services for the aerospace and defense industry. “We are looking forward to ...Read More »
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, ...Read More »
(WITH VIDEO) ALAN TURNER — Blake Wallace sees good things ahead for Hinds county
In a recent meeting with Blake Wallace, executive director of the Hinds County Economic Development Authority, we asked him how he sees the prospects for Hinds in the next decade. “When we look 10-20 years down the road, we see good things for Hinds County,” he said. “We must continue to do the right things and be patient, because too ...Read More »
Communities awarded national Main Street accreditation
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Main Street Association has designated cities as accredited National Main Street Programs for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The cities are Aberdeen, Corinth, Pascagoula, Amory, Greenville, Philadelphia, Baldwyn, Greenwood, Picayune, Batesville, Gulfport, Pontotoc, Belhaven, Hattiesburg, Ripley, Biloxi, Hernando, Senatobia, Booneville, Indianola, Starkville, Canton, Kosciusko, Tunica, Carthage, ...Read More »
Department of Revenue workers moving from tin shed into modern new home over the 4th Weekend
Perhaps never in the history of Mississippi government will saying goodbye to a longtime home be as joyful as the July 4th weekend departure of the state Department of Revenue from its tin warehouse off Springridge Road in Raymond. Snakes and birds, soot from a long ago fire and rain water from below walls and down from the ceilings – ...Read More »
THEY DO IT ALL — Mondopads are hot new office tool
To hear salesmen tell it, the InFocus Mondopad sells itself. Described as a giant touch tablet for the conference room, the all-in-one computer with a multi-touch high-definition 55-inch or 70-inch display is being bought up by schools, law enforcement agencies and government departments for everything from in-house employee training to virtual field trips. Sheriff’s departments use the video connections for ...Read More »