Mississippi filed its appeal Thursday of the NCAA committee on infractions’ decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack institutional control in a case involving 21 violations. The NCAA committee handed down its decision in December after a lengthy investigation. The school said the committee “should vacate ...Read More »
Punt, Pass and Pixels — New scoreboard could mean big business for Alcorn State football
By NASH NUNNERY Invigorated by back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference football crowns, Alcorn State University wants to keep the momentum going with a championship-worthy scoreboard. And not just any scoreboard but the largest video scoreboard within the Historically Black College and University network. Marcus Ward, who serves as executive director of the Alcorn State University Foundation, says the atmosphere on football ...Read More »
Inequality in cost of attendance has some worried in SEC
DESTIN, Fla. — The cost of attendance boost to an athletic scholarship is about to become a reality and some coaches are uncomfortable with the new economic reality of college sports: Athletes will be able to get more at some schools than at others. In the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee and Auburn will be giving their athletes about $5,500 more on ...Read More »
Forman Perry signs former Ole Miss QB, Bo Wallace, as client of the firm’s sports representation practice group
Forman Perry Watkins Krutz & Tardy LLP has announced the signing of Bo Wallace, former Ole Miss quarterback, as a client of the firm’s Sports Representation practice group. Wallace leaves Ole Miss as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in school history, tallying three wins over Top-10 teams, leading the Rebels to three bowl games and an AP Poll ranking as high ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Investing in our football future
Before this column goes to print, Mississippi State and Ole Miss will both have played in major bowls – the Orange and the Peach. State and Ole Miss fans are counting on this season’s success leading to greater opportunities in the coming years: SEC Titles, College Football Playoffs and National Championships. In their delirium, the Rebel Nation has already signed ...Read More »
Florida: Coaching job hasn't been offered to Hugh Freeze, or anyone else
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A week after starting its coaching search to replace Will Muschamp, Florida is already shooting down reports. The Gators released a statement Monday refuting reports that athletic director Jeremy Foley has offered the job to anyone. SB Nation reported Sunday that Mississippi coach Huge Freeze was mulling an offer to become Florida’s next coach. Yahoo.com reported Sunday ...Read More »
Ole Miss AD: Expects to extend Freeze's deal
OXFORD — Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork said the school has had contract talks with Hugh Freeze and expects to extend the coach’s deal after the season is over. Freeze — in his third year with the program — currently has a four-year contract worth a base salary of $3 million annually. The 45-year-old Freeze has received a contract extension ...Read More »
State's GOP pulls email that includes photos of college football players
JACKSON — The Mississippi Republican Party says it has stopped using a promotional email that included photos of two college football players without permission of the players or their schools. GOP spokesman Bobby Morgan says the party was made aware that using photos might violate NCAA rules. The party sent an email this week with the words: “One Mississippi. Two ...Read More »
Dak Prescott's autograph fetches a pretty penny
Mississippi State star Dak Prescott says he is taking steps to avoid being the next college football star to be accused of exchanging autographs for cash. “I’ve started just personalizing things — making sure I write to the person that they’re asking for. And I don’t sign things in bundles — just being a lot more aware of what I’m ...Read More »