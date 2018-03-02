Billy Graham and C.S. Lewis couldn’t be further apart in some respects. But in one all-important respect there is harmony: Jesus. Billy Graham descended from the mountains of North Carolina and preached the gospels to the world for more than a half-century. He died last week at 99. His small tent meetings grew to gatherings of hundreds of thousands, and ...Read More »
Tag Archives: column
OP-ED: Huntington Ingalls Industries’ ethics philosophy: Always do the right thing
By Mike Petters At Huntington Ingalls Industries, our ethics philosophy is simple: Always do the right thing. Even when no one is looking. Especially when no one is looking. At HII, every decision we make—no matter how small—is guided by our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and by our Company Values: Integrity, Safety, Honesty, Engagement, Responsibility and Performance. These ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Perceptions of news bias on the rise
Americans’ perceptions of news media bias have increased significantly over the past generation. Thirty-two percent believe the news media are careful to separate fact from opinion, well below the 58 percent who held this view in 1984. Meanwhile, 66 percent currently agree that most news media do not do a good job of letting people know what is fact and ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Restaurant tipping policies may change
How much did you tip the server the last time you had a good meal in a restaurant? Who do you think gets to keep that tip? Would you change the amount you tip if the server did not get it all? The answer to these questions depends on several things, not the least of which is a U.S. Labor ...Read More »
Analysis: Opponents say school merger won’t save money
Residents trying to prevent consolidation of the Richton and Perry County school districts are trying a new argument — that combining the two would cost more money and not less. Lawmakers last year appointed a study commission of people from the two districts to suggest plans for a merger. That’s a common tactic when local lawmakers are fighting consolidation. Such ...Read More »
Analysis: Benefits from good preschool programs could be big
It’s a soft sell – come and listen to renowned figures who have studied the benefits of educating very young children, and maybe people will leave charged up to support more and better preschool programs in Mississippi. With that in mind, the University of Mississippi’s Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning brought two of the most renowned figures ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Early interventions could lift Mississippi off bottom
What one thing could Mississippi do to have a more competitive workforce, a healthier population, more college graduates, fewer welfare mothers, better school performance, fewer special needs children, less drug usage and pay for itself seven times over? Improve cognitive development in at-risk children right from birth. Sound too good to be true? Science says otherwise. It ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Real conservative leaders get things done
Lots of political yammer about who’s a real conservative and who’s not. So, how do you tell? Lee Edwards of the Heritage Foundation’s B. Kenneth Simon Center for American Studies calls the late William F. Buckley, Jr. “the St. Paul of the modern conservative movement in America.” So, what did Buckley have to say about it? The ...Read More »
SPENCER RITCHIE — Changes to Mississippi campaign finance laws affect business community
Mississippi campaign finance laws are about to change, and it’s not just officeholders and candidates that need to be prepared for the changes. Businesses and other organizations that seek to participate in elections and ballot measures through political committees must also be ready. On April 11, 2017, Governor Phil Bryant signed into law Senate Bill 2689, legislation instituting several reforms ...Read More »
Analysis: School takeover tangled in web of other issues
The potential state takeover of Mississippi’s second-largest school district has highlighted the depth of anger some people feel about how policymakers treat public education and how some legislators have acted toward the capital city. The state Board of Education last week asked Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to declare that an “extreme emergency” exists in Jackson Public Schools. That is a ...Read More »