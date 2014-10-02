JACKSON — The two systems that run Mississippi’s public universities and community colleges each want lawmakers to increase their budgets by more than $75 million, arguing more state spending on higher education will help residents earn higher incomes and bolster the future of the state. State agencies are presenting requests to the 14-member Joint Legislative Budget Committee this week, setting ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Community College Board
Enrollment rises at state's public universities, but falls at community colleges
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Enrollment rose slightly for the fall semester at Mississippi’s eight public universities, but fell for the fourth straight year at the state’s 15 community colleges. Preliminary counts released yesterday show the number of students rose 1.1 percent at universities to 79,909 overall and fell 1.8 percent at the community colleges to 76,266. Students flocked to Mississippi’s community ...Read More »
Fall tuition to be higher at most of state's community colleges
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Tuition will rise at nine of Mississippi’s 15 public community colleges this fall, with average tuition for two semesters (fall and spring) rising about 4 percent to $2,476. Here are the rates each college has approved or proposed to the state Community College Board, as well as the percentage change from the 2013-2014 academic year: — Coahoma: ...Read More »