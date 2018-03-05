Ask members of a group to name the characteristics of a good leader, and don’t be surprised when the usual descriptions come up: visionary, listener, communicator, ethical, trustworthy, etc. I’ve been doing such an exercise with groups for a long time. Lately, I’ve noticed that a certain characteristic has moved from the middle of the list to near the top. ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Confederate flag
Confederate-themed flag rises again in 1 Mississippi city
Officials in one Mississippi city have voted to once again fly the Confederate-themed state flag, weeks after the mayor quietly furled it. Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples recently told aldermen that he issued an executive order in January to remove the flag from City Hall. He said he did it to take political pressure off aldermen. “I truly love this town. ...Read More »
Hard history: Mississippi museums explore slavery, Klan era
In the 1950s and ’60s, segregationist whites waved Confederate flags and slapped defiant bumper stickers on cars declaring Mississippi “the most lied about state in the Union.” Those were ways of making a dig against African-Americans who dared challenge racial oppression, and journalists covering the civil rights movement. Decades later, as Mississippi marks its bicentennial, the state is getting an ...Read More »
Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag “an official endorsement of white supremacy.” The justices did not comment as they ended a lawsuit by lawyer Carlos Moore that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery. Mississippi has used the same ...Read More »
Another Mississippi city furls Confederate-themed state flag
Another Mississippi city will stop flying the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem that critics see as racist. Aldermen in Cleveland voted 3-2 Tuesday to remove the flag from display at City Hall, the police department and other municipal property. Two aldermen were absent. Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894 and it has the last ...Read More »
Poll: Support lacking to change state flag through statewide vote
By: BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Changing Mississippi’s controversial state flag through a statewide vote is not likely at this time, a recent poll indicates. The poll, conducted by Mississippi-based Chism Strategies, found that 49 percent oppose changing the flag while 41 percent support the adoption of a new state flag. Mississippi is the only state that has the Confederate ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: State flag conflict: morality vs. heritage
Former state GOP executive director, elected Republican official, and chief of staff to Kirk Fordice, Mississippi’s first Republican Governor, Andy Taggart has publicly challenged his party to step up and “lead the charge in finally removing from our state flag the representation of the Confederate battle flag.” Saying such a move “will make a strong, moral statement” acknowledging “our ...Read More »
Court asks Mississippi governor to defend Confederate emblem
The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi’s governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. The court on Tuesday set a Sept. 28 deadline for the filing. Mississippi has the last state flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem. Critics say the symbol is racist, and supporters say it represents history. Carlos Moore, an African-American attorney ...Read More »
Historians: Confederate emblem ‘symbol of racial terror’
Historians in Mississippi say the Confederate battle emblem is a “symbol of racial terror” that needs to be stripped from the state flag. Thirty-four professors released a statement this week saying they expect questions from students about the recent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where some participants carried the rebel flag. Mississippi has the last state flag with the ...Read More »
Analysis: State symbols don’t have to go on the ballot
Defenders of the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag have a ready-made argument that was handed to them nearly a generation ago by lawmakers who didn’t want to deal with the politically volatile issue of redesigning the banner. It goes like this: The people of Mississippi voted to keep the flag in a statewide election in 2001, and politicians ...Read More »