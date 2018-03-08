At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — The U.S. Supreme Court Mississippi flag order that wasn’t
Marshall Ramsey’s September 3 cartoon, depicting Governor Bryant as a Confederate soldier writing home about defending the flag on order of the “Yankee Supreme Court,” is quite clever and well-drawn. The immensely-talented cartoonist is a credit to the State of Mississippi. This particular cartoon, however, may perpetuate recent indistinct and misleading news reports. Counter to published reports in various news ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — The one U.S. Supreme Court opinion to read in 2017
The U.S. Supreme Court’s regular term ended Friday, June 30, 2017, and the nine lifetime Justices began their summer recesses. A vacant seat and a perceived 4-4 ideological split clouded expectations in October when the court term began. Six months into the session, Justice Gorsuch joined the bench in a televised swearing-in ceremony conducted by swing-vote Justice Kennedy at the ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — A cocktail party guide to Constitutional Law
Let’s face it. The last time you studied constitutional law, marriage probably involved opposite genders. With the Donald in office and Anderson Cooper fulminating, we could all use a refresher on Con Law if for no other reason than to impugn the media’s talking heads and occasionally float a zinger at a cocktail party. The Backdrop. The perfervid Declaration ...Read More »
CRAWFORD: Strategic, smart compromises can move our country forward
The U.S. Constitution resulted from compromise — not just compromise for compromise’s sake, but strategic compromise to achieve a much needed solution. “Just as they did in Philadelphia when they were writing the Constitution,” said former Secretary of State Colin Powell, “sooner or later you’ve got to start making the compromises that arrive at a consensus and move the country ...Read More »
Nullification and interposition
Rarely does one get the chance to get a second look at history. A bill recently introduced in the Mississippi House of Representatives is providing that opportunity. In this case, the matter regards a basic constitutional argument that has once appeared to be consigned to the history books themselves. Yet, low and behold, as Thursday, Jan. 24, dawned, there it ...Read More »