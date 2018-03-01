Michael Baker International, has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to reconstruct an eight-mile stretch of U.S. Route 49 in the Jackson metro area. The firm was awarded the $19.3 million Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) contract in late 2017 and will prioritize safety, communication and efficiency to complete the complex project. The roadway is a primary arterial ...Read More »
Tag Archives: construction
February 16, 2018 E-Edition
CONSTRUCTION DELAYS — Often, it can take a long time from announcement to that grand opening
By BECKY GILLETTE Sometimes it can take a very long time after plans for a new business are announced before it opens its doors. Why does it take so long for a new business to get out of the ground? In fact, it is a complex process involving many different factors such a review and approval of plans, which might ...Read More »
New Roy Anderson CEO knows he must gain employees’ trust
By NASH NUNNERY J. Mark Smith is fully aware that he’s not just taking over some corporate construction conglomerate. After all, Mississippi-made Roy Anderson Corp is highly regarded in the industry for its devoted client base and for delivering quality construction “on time and on budget.” But Smith, who recently was named president and CEO of one of the state’s ...Read More »
Construction camp offers students a hands-on view
The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation, in conjunction with the University of Southern Mississippi, invites eighth through 10th-graders to learn and explore the design and construction industry during the USM Building Futures Summer Camp. Scheduled for June 17-21 (beginners) and July 8-12 (advanced) on the USM campus in Hattiesburg, the sessions provide students with hands-on building activities taught by certified professionals. ...Read More »
Trade Mart construction to start in the spring
By JACK WEATHERLY Construction of the Mississippi Trade Mart will start in the spring, with expected completion about two years later, Cindy Hyde-Smith, commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce said Tuesday. The 105,000-square-foot building will replace the 67,000-square-foot free-standing structure erected in 1975 that has become outmoded and has a leaky roof. The new mart will be attached to the east ...Read More »
Just one more year is the refrain on I-55 construction near Byram
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT After five years Mississippi Department of Transportation is ready to complete the widening of I-55 between Jackson and Byram by next August. MDOT had important reasons for taking on the 7.5 mile project by adding two more lanes to the four-lane road, as explained by its District Five Engineer, Brian Ratliff. “Well, there were two things ...Read More »
DEVELOPING CONSTRUCTION’S FUTURE WORKERS — Builders and contractors group says the industry is looking for career employees
By NASH NUNNERY If you go by traditional thinking, then you probably believe Wall Street and Silicon Valley are the only places to make a decent living these days. Truth be told, the construction industry is desperately seeking skilled tradespeople for work and training, according to Lee Nations. Nations, who serves as president of the Associated Builders & Contractors of ...Read More »
Buying is cheaper than renting in Mississippi, for now
By BECKY GILLETTE It probably comes as no great surprise to most people who have both owned and rented a home in Mississippi that buying is cheaper than renting. A national GoBankingRates survey that used estimated rental and mortgage rates on Zillow found that average rents in Mississippi were $1,039 compared with monthly mortgage payments averaging $886. That made it ...Read More »