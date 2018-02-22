By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Costco
Ridgeland homeowners win interim rulings in Costco case
By JACK WEATHERLY Nine homeowners opposing the building of a Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland have won two interim rulings since they filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court. Most recently, Justice Leslie D. King ruled Oct. 23 against a motion by the city to strike information that allegedly had not been considered by Madison ...Read More »
Justice denies expedited hearing of Costco case
By JACK WEATHERLY Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlain has denied a motion by the city of Ridgeland to expedite the hearing of an appeal by homeowners challenging the legitimacy of a rezoning of property for the creation of a phase of the Renaissance at Colony Parkway. Madison County Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger ruled in April in favor ...Read More »
UPDATE: Appeal coming after ruling in favor of Costco plan
By JACK WEATHERLY Madison County Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger ruled Friday that developers could move forward with plans to build a Costco Wholesale store on the Highland Colony Parkway – a plan hotly contested by homeowners. On Monday, Sheldon Alston, attorney for the nine plaintiffs, said the ruling will be appealed to the state Supreme Court. Emfinger held a ...Read More »
Hearing held on appeal of Costco zoning
By JACK WEATHERLY Madison County Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger held a hearing Monday of an appeal by homeowners in a protracted battle over the proposed building of a Costco Wholesale store in Ridgeland. The nine plaintiffs contend that an amendment by the city to a commercial zoning ordinance amounted to “spot zoning” designed to accommodate Costco, and opening the ...Read More »
MDEQ panel upholds ruling on water permit for Costco site
By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s permit board on Tuesday unanimously upheld its earlier ruling on a water permit it issued for the expansion of the Renaissance at Colony Park. The vote moved the expansion with a hotly contested planned Costco Wholesale store toward becoming a reality. Plaintiffs in a suit against the city of Ridgeland are ...Read More »
Hearing set for Nov. 8 on MDEQ permit granted for Renaissance expansion
By JACK WEATHERLY A hearing will be held Nov. 8 by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in a challenge to its approval of a water permit for a proposed expansion of the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland that would include a disputed Costco Wholesale store. Ridgeland lawyer Steve Maloney said in an interview that he is a person of ...Read More »
MDA: Protective order still in place on Renaissance project records
By JACK WEATHERLY Andrew Mattiace has been dealing from a position of strength since January, when he was granted a four-year extension of the deadline to build the $98 million expansion of the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. Otherwise, on July 2 he would have lost nearly $30 million in sales tax rebates under a state program for the ...Read More »
Ridgeland aldermen set Costco hearing to forestall court battle
By JACK WEATHERLY Despite community opposition, Costco Wholesale is “absolutely” committed to putting its store in what would be the third phase of the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. That’s the word from Jerry Mills, city attorney. Mills also said this week that the Board of Aldermen have set a public hearing for April 5 to present an amendment ...Read More »
Homeowners sue Ridgeland over ordinance allowing Costco
A lawsuit by nine Ridgeland homeowners contends that the developer of the proposed phase three of the Renaissance at Colony Park has no legal standing at the local or state level to move forward with the project. The homeowners seek a declaratory judgment voiding steps taken by the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen that led to an agreement with the Mississippi ...Read More »