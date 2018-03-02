Julie Bishop of Crye-Leike Madison-Jackson Metro is the top producer of Crye-Leike’s Central Mississippi region. She had the highest sales volume in sold Real Estate for the region in 2017. She specializes in residential, investment properties, condominiums and townhomes, as well as new home construction and land. She is a Graduate of Realtor Institute and a Certified Residential Specialist. Bishop ...Read More »
Crye-Leike executive appointed to board of the Realty Alliance
Steve Brown, president of residential sales at Crye-Leike, Inc., has been named to the board of directors of The Realty Alliance, a network of North America's elite real estate firms serving all major and mid size markets. Crye-Leike is the nation's fifth largest independently-owned real estate firm, and the largest residential real estate firm in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the
Crye-Leike Inc. celebrated top-five national ranking
Crye-Leike, Inc. is now ranked as the fifth largest independently-owned real estate firm in the nation, according to the 2017 REAL Trends 500 ranking based on Crye-Leike's 2016 sales results. Established in 1977 in Memphis, Crye-Leike began expanding in 1992, and now operates in nine states, including Mississippi, where it has a regional office in Jackson. Crye-Leike's more than 3,100
Carol Stewart to lead Central Mississippi Realtors Association
Carol Stewart, a broker associate with Crye-Leike's Madison office, was elected president of the Central Mississippi Realtors Association by the membership. Stewart has been selling real estate for nine years and involved in the real estate industry for 15 years. Stewart was a top-producer with Crye-Leike in her first year and consistently maintained the status each year. Stewart also serves
Realtors earn certification
Two Realtors from Crye-Leike's Flowood, Mississippi office decided to earn their professional real estate designation as Certified Negotiation Experts (CNE). Crye-Leike agents Carol Stewart and Rick Young recently completed all of the necessary coursework required to earn their CNE designation, which is one of the top new designations Realtors can obtain. They attended a two-day seminar taught nationally by the
Crye-Leike’s Peaks earns CRS
Crye-Leike, REALTORS, congratulate Olive Branch Realtor Chris Peaks on earning his professional real estate designation as a Certified Residential Specialist. Peaks joins a select few Realtors with the CRS credential. Since 2001, Peaks has been a licensed Realtor in Tennessee and Mississippi assisting buyers and sellers in and around DeSoto, Shelby, Marshall and Fayette counties. He is a sales associate
Crye-Leike Agents get CRS pins
Crye-Leike, Realtor Southaven agents Frances Follis and Annice Kyle received their Mississippi Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Chapter pins at the Quarterly membership Meeting of the Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors, held Sept. 17. The Certified CRS is a prestigious designation awarded to real estate sales associates. Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced courses and have demonstrated professional