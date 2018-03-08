The Mississippi State University Foundation has selected its officers, as well as new members for the 47-seat board of directors. In its 55th year, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Kiawah Island, S.C., who is entering his second term as board chair. Deavenport is joined by returning 2016 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. ...