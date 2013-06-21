Home » Tag Archives: Darden North
Tag Archives: Darden North
Not ready to give up stethoscope
Success as a novelist hasn’t lured Jackson obstetrician away from his chosen profession To the casual observer, practicing medicine and writing novels does not appear at first glance to fit together. Apparently, nobody told Darden North. A respected Jackson obstetrician/gynecologist who writes award-winning novels with the same deft touch in which he delivers babies, North is making a name for ...Read More »