The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have hired Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minevas Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager. In other front office moves, Dave Burke was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tony Duong was promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager, Zach Evans was promoted to Concessions & ...Read More »
Fun at the ol’ Ballpark — Staff spends hours preparing, planning before gates open at Trustmark Park
Dave Burke has spent a quarter century selling minor league baseball from the Texas prairie to New York’s Hudson Valley and parts in between. He signed on as sales director with the Mississippi Braves five years ago. Last year, he brought home attendance to 211,200 fans, averaging 3,152 tickets sold over 67 home dates. That’s a level not seen since ...Read More »