State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the ...Read More »
Special session agenda not complete, Bryant spokesman says
A top Democrat is calling on Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to expand the list of topics for a special legislative session, but the governor’s spokesman says the budget remains the only agenda item for now. Bryant on Tuesday announced that a special session will begin June 5 so lawmakers can set budgets for the attorney general’s office and the Department ...Read More »
Mississippi legislator calls budget ‘deliberate wreckage’
The Mississippi legislature inched toward a budget Sunday, after a contentious process the day before. Most major bills have yet to be hammered out in conference. The bills, known as “dummy bills” because they don’t have real dollar amounts attached to them, will theoretically be finalized by the time the legislature reconvenes Monday. It isn’t clear whether this means that ...Read More »
Mississippi House minority leader says relations improved
Partisan tensions in the Mississippi House have eased a bit this year, the leader of the Democratic minority said Monday. Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis told a luncheon sponsored by the Stennis Institute of Government and the Capitol press corps that he and Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn have been holding regular meetings. Baria says Democrats want to ...Read More »
Republican surge toward supermajority in Mississippi House
JACKSON — As election returns are finalized in the next few days, Republicans are within striking distance of a 74-vote supermajority in the state House. The GOP boosted their ranks to a solid 71 with three races remaining close early Wednesday, knocking off House Minority Leader Bobby Moak, D-Bogue Chitto and Rep. Sherra Lane, D-Waynesboro. Rep. Bo Eaton, D-Taylorsville, teetered ...Read More »
State Rep. Patterson switches from Democrats to GOP
BILOXI — State Rep. Randall Patterson of Biloxi switched to the Republican Party on Thursday, boosting the GOP majority in the lower chamber of the Mississippi Legislature to 66-56 with 2015 elections just around the corner. Patterson, a 66-year-old mechanical contractor who has served in the Legislature as a Democrat since 2004, made the announcement Thursday at Biloxi City Hall ...Read More »
Bill passes requiring more oversight of troubled DMR
BILOXI — A plan to reorganize the scandal-plagued Department of Marine Resources (DMR) and require that it be audited every year is moving forward. House members passed an amended version of Senate Bill 2579 Tuesday, returning it to the Senate for more work. Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, persuaded House members to amend the bill, taking out a provision ...Read More »
PEER report on port expansion to be released this week
GULFPORT — A legislative committee will release a report this week on its analysis of spending at the State Port at Gulfport. Max Arinder, director of the Performance Evaulation and Expenditure Review Committee, told The Sun Herald that the report should be available to the public Friday. Gov. Phil Bryant, the Mississippi Development Authority and state port officials had wanted ...Read More »
Legislators, group want PEER to review State Port expansion
GULFPORT — Two lawmakers and a community coalition are asking a legislative committee to release a report that analyzes spending on state port expansion. “This is public monies, so it should be public knowledge,” Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes, D-Gulfport, said at a news conference held yesterday in Gulfport. Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, said the report by the Performance ...Read More »
Change on Tap? Beer legislation supporters are being cautiously optimistic
Lawmakers and grassroots organizers who have unsuccessfully pushed for legislation to modernize Mississippi’s beer and brewing laws are optimistic their efforts stand a better chance of paying off this session. As he has the past few sessions, Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, has filed bills that would increase the state’s alcohol-by-weight limit in beer, and potentially pave the way ...Read More »