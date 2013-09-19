E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: David Miller

Tag Archives: David Miller

District wants court to decide if county has to pay for waterparks

September 19, 2013 Leave a comment

LAMAR COUNTY — The Pat Harrison Waterway District has asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to determine whether Lamar County must still pay for operation of nine waterparks regardless of its decision to leave the district. At issue is about $18.6 million. The waterway district argues Lamar County has a contractual obligation to maintain the nine waterparks in the Pat Harrison ...

Read More »

Another county opts out of Pat Harrison Waterway District

September 17, 2013 1 Comment

HATTIESBURG — The Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to withdraw from the Pat Harrison Waterway District following a lengthy executive session. Board president David Hogan told The Hattiesburg American yesterday’s decision was financially motivated. The waterway district provides flood control, water management and recreation along rivers and their tributaries in the Pascagoula River Basin in southeastern and east ...

Read More »

Congressman, state and local leaders talk flood insurance

August 21, 2013 Leave a comment

GULFPORT — Calling pending flood insurance increases “drastic and draconian,” U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Gulfport met today with state and local leaders to discuss ways to stem the tide of rising insurance rates that are due to kick in as early as October. Palazzo, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and David Miller, associate administrator for the Federal Emergency Management ...

Read More »

Mississippi College honors Shirley Tipton, David Miller

MBJ Staff June 14, 2013 Leave a comment

Shirley Tipton, executive secretary to the dean in Mississippi College’s School of Education, is the newest recipient of the university’s Van “Doc” Quick Outstanding Staff Award. A 1987 Mississippi College graduate, Tipton, who grew up in Jackson, worked for the state’s vocational rehabilitation program and was active with the Mississippi Coalition of Citizens for Disabilities. She’s written grants to help ...

Read More »

Miller appointed to board

MBJ Staff September 16, 2012 Leave a comment

David Miller, CPA, of Nail McKinney Professional Association has been appointed to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Auditing Standards Board for a three-year term, which will begin in October. Miller is currently serving on the Mississippi State Board of Public Accountancy and is past president of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. He currently serves as ...

Read More »