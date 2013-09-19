LAMAR COUNTY — The Pat Harrison Waterway District has asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to determine whether Lamar County must still pay for operation of nine waterparks regardless of its decision to leave the district. At issue is about $18.6 million. The waterway district argues Lamar County has a contractual obligation to maintain the nine waterparks in the Pat Harrison ...Read More »
Tag Archives: David Miller
Another county opts out of Pat Harrison Waterway District
HATTIESBURG — The Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to withdraw from the Pat Harrison Waterway District following a lengthy executive session. Board president David Hogan told The Hattiesburg American yesterday’s decision was financially motivated. The waterway district provides flood control, water management and recreation along rivers and their tributaries in the Pascagoula River Basin in southeastern and east ...Read More »
Congressman, state and local leaders talk flood insurance
GULFPORT — Calling pending flood insurance increases “drastic and draconian,” U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Gulfport met today with state and local leaders to discuss ways to stem the tide of rising insurance rates that are due to kick in as early as October. Palazzo, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and David Miller, associate administrator for the Federal Emergency Management ...Read More »
Mississippi College honors Shirley Tipton, David Miller
Shirley Tipton, executive secretary to the dean in Mississippi College’s School of Education, is the newest recipient of the university’s Van “Doc” Quick Outstanding Staff Award. A 1987 Mississippi College graduate, Tipton, who grew up in Jackson, worked for the state’s vocational rehabilitation program and was active with the Mississippi Coalition of Citizens for Disabilities. She’s written grants to help ...Read More »
Miller appointed to board
David Miller, CPA, of Nail McKinney Professional Association has been appointed to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Auditing Standards Board for a three-year term, which will begin in October. Miller is currently serving on the Mississippi State Board of Public Accountancy and is past president of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. He currently serves as ...Read More »