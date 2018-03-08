Major brands are cutting ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of public pressure after the tragic mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. And there’s little advantage for companies to stick with the NRA, branding experts told USATODAY. “Unless you’re in an adjacent industry like hunting, having a public connection with the NRA is” highly detrimental ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts rise only 0.6 percent in price; swans removed because of price volatility
True Loves are on full display this holiday season, on their merry way to a more robust and satisfying holiday shopping season, according to the annual PNC Christmas Price Index. To purchase the gifts included in the classic holiday song “The 12 Days of Christmas,” it will only cost 0.6 percent more than in 2016, according to the 34th annual ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Pantone names ‘ultra violet’ color of year for 2018
The color of the year for 2018 is ultra violet, according to Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that each year chooses a color that symbolizes design trends and our cultural mood. Pantone called the 2018 color “dramatically provocative and thoughtful” in its announcement. Ultra violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future,” said ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — ‘Complicit’ is Word of the Year from dictionary.com
Dictionary.com has selected “complicit” as its word of the year for 2017, citing the term’s renewed relevance in U.S. culture and politics – and noting that a refusal to be complicit has also been “a grounding force of 2017.” The website defines “complicit” as “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having complicity.” Interest ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Holiday retail sales forecast brisk, fueled by online shopping surge
Based on consumer spending reports from the National Retail Federation, products in the General Merchandise category, including gift cards, clothing, books and media are the items that top most consumers’ wish lists this holiday season. Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent with online shopping becoming the most popular consumer experience for the first time in survey history. Global ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Local newsrooms can still flourish, compete in digital age
Since 2000, nearly half of newsroom jobs – more than 20,000 of them – have disappeared. Revenues have plummeted by almost $20 billion. Newspapers continue to be shuttered, and layoffs are a regular headline. In telling the story of the changing fortunes of the newspaper industry, the focus has been on large metro and national newspapers. Less attention is given ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Fake news hurts trust in media, especially social
Controversies over fake news have damaged trust in media in the United States and elsewhere, but the impact is far worse for social media and online-only outlets than it is for traditional print and TV outlets, a survey has found. The research and data company Kantar, in a survey of 8,000 people in the United States, Brazil, Britain and France, ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Facebook fights fake news with publisher info buttons
Facebook has taken another step in fighting fake news – by showing Wikipedia entries about publishers and additional Related Articles to give more context about the links they see. It has begun testing a new “i” button on News Feed links that opens up an informational panel. “People have told us that they want more information about what they’re reading” ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Billboard, print ads are helping with healing of Las Vegas
Ads are appearing all over Vegas, and across the country, from digital billboards at airports to famous marquee displays outside the major hotels and casinos to print advertising. Two lines of white copy on a black background: We’ve been there for you during the good times. Thank you for being there for us now. Below that are the Las Vegas ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — 10 social media trends to consider for future
Social media platforms will continue their rapid disruption as a communications vehicle in the digital world – and a number of new tech advancements will continue to leverage these tools for audiences around the world. As the waves of social media surge, here are the top 10 future social media trends according to Entrepreneur. 1. Rise of augmented reality At ...Read More »